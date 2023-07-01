Sports
OOAK Table Tennis Forum
OOAK Forum Announcements
Announcements
General Forum Rules, Goals, and Announcements
172
2415
Anatomy One CBD Gummies: – Power…
July 01, 2023, 4:31 PM
Forum suggestions
Anyone have suggestions to make this forum more interesting? Post here!
158
1700
02 May 2023, 12:46
Table tennis HOTLINE: TT officials, professional players/coaches and manufacturers
ITTF watch
A section dedicated to monitoring and discussing ITTF proposals, rule changes, unfair treatment or inconsistencies in their actions.
191
2523
AGM 2022 Proposals & Resolutions
10 Nov 2022, 13:42
ITTF and table tennis associations
Information and discussion section on the ITTF, table tennis associations and players. Includes discussions with ITTF and Association officials.
105
3832
Table Tennis England New League …
18 Oct 2022, 22:45
Table tennis manufacturers, suppliers and retailers
A dedicated section for communications, discussions and feedback between members and manufacturers, suppliers and retailers.
Subforums: OOAK store, Zeropong, Nexy
737
6461
07 June 2023, 14:56
Professional table tennis players and coaches
A section for discussions between members and current/former professional table tennis players and/or coaches.
89
933
March 16, 2023, 5:47 PM
Table Tennis Equipment – Specialized/Regular
Equipment (all)
General information about table tennis equipment, discussion and advice. If you’re not sure where to post about equipment or you need advice on equipment, post here!
4117
43766
DHS Hurricane 3 ultimate thread
01 July 2023, 04:43
Long stud rubbers
An information and discussion section dedicated to Long Pimple rubbers and related equipment.
2955
45687
01 July 2023, 07:05
Medium pimple rubbers
An information and discussion section dedicated to Medium Pimple rubbers and related equipment.
216
2988
Friendship 729 RITC Dr. Evil (sp…
May 30, 2023, 3:46 AM
Short stud rubbers
An information and discussion section dedicated to Short Pimple rubbers and related equipment.
subforum: Hardbat – Equipment and Techniques
1099
11814
Short pips that are not sensitive
June 30, 2023, 8:30 PM
Anti-spin rubbers
An information and discussion section dedicated to anti-spin rubbers and related equipment.
subforum: Anti-tactics and techniques
544
8922
June 29, 2023, 6:10 PM
Reverse rubbers
An information and discussion section dedicated to inverted (smooth) rubbers and related equipment.
2783
33962
Forehand rubber for Tibhar Strat…
July 01, 2023, 03:56
Blades
An information and discussion section dedicated to table tennis blades and related equipment.
2958
32112
Why is Koto’s outer layer completely made of wood…
June 29, 2023, 1:34 PM
Table tennis robots
An information and discussion section dedicated to table tennis robots and related equipment.
201
2182
Amicus, PowerPong or Paddle Pala…
January 24, 2023, 00:39
Table tennis balls
An information and discussion section dedicated to table tennis balls and related equipment.
107
1694
Table tennis ball how produced?
February 17, 2023, 12:44 PM
Recreational / Experimental part
Discussion and information section on Speed Glue, Tuners, VOC based glues, treated rubber and other non-ITTF approved equipment or modifications, which may be perfectly legal for casual or non-ITTF events. OOAK members only.
350
4251
This forum is secured.
16 Dec 2022, 02:49
Table tennis – Other subjects
General
Discuss all other table tennis related topics here.
3922
60534
June 14, 2023, 9:24 AM
Table tennis videos
A huge and organized section of table tennis related videos. Discuss or post table tennis videos in this section.
Subforums: Pimples / Antispin Videos, Coaching / Techniques / Instruction, Contests / Tournaments, Forum Member Videos, General
2360
26412
June 30, 2023, 10:21 PM
Table Tennis Techniques, Strategies & Coaching
An information and discussion section dedicated to techniques, strategies and coaching related to table tennis. Ask here for coaching advice or discuss technique and strategies. Find specific strokes and techniques for certain styles in the sub-forums below.
Subforums: LP Pushing/Blocking, LP Chopping, LP Attacking, SP Techniques, Inverted Retriever, Inverted chopping, Inverted Looping, Inverted Pushing/Blocking, Serving, Penhold LP techniques, Antispin Techniques
1392
17365
June 25, 2023, 2:10 PM
Health, fitness and nutrition
A section dedicated to discussing health, fitness and nutrition and how it relates to table tennis.
24
301
This forum is secured.
June 15, 2023, 9:39 PM
Table tennis injuries and recovery
A section dedicated to discussing table tennis injuries and recovery options.
87
1273
Table tennis is used in Stroke &…
April 11, 2023, 3:30 PM
Penhold Grip – Equipment and Techniques
An information and discussion section dedicated to equipment and techniques unique to the ‘Penhold Grip’ bats and players.
431
4357
April 13, 2023, 8:36 PM
Table tennis interviews and articles
A section dedicated to table tennis interviews with players, coaches and officials, as well as table tennis articles.
353
3031
Stellan Bengtsson Interview Coach…
February 14, 2022, 2:44 PM
Table Tennis Tournaments
All about table tennis tournaments; announce tournaments, chat about experiences, discuss results, etc
471
5057
2023 Durban World Table Tennis C…
May 23, 2023, 2:26 PM
Table tennis blogs
A section for members to run their own personal table tennis or related blogs.
148
18900
June 30, 2023, 02:58
Buy and sell table tennis equipment
Section for buying or selling used or spare table tennis equipment. No commercial messages or advertisements allowed.
2323
7449
May 30, 2023, 6:42 PM
Not table tennis related
The OOAK lounge
Grab a chair, grab a drink and talk about other topics here
992
14933
Funny or interesting video for th…
June 30, 2023, 4:46 PM
OOAK Forum Development
This section is for discussion and implementation of new ideas to improve and promote this forum. If you have any good ideas and/or want to help make this place better for everyone, PM admin or one of the moderators so we can give you access.
27
299
This forum is secured.
July 25, 2019, 3:33 PM
Who’s online
Most users were online at some point 3195 on 02 June 2021, 18:27
Registered users: AnatomyOnegummy, bbkon, Bing [Bot], Google [Bot], google adsense [Bot], google feed fetchersk123
Statistics
Total messages 385452 | Total subjects 31654 | Total number of members 11705 | Our newest member Anatomy Onegummy
