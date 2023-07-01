Academics from MSU Cross Country and Track and Field teams recognized by USTFCCCA





MOREHEAD, Ky. Morehead State’s cross-country and track and field teams have bagged United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 11th time in the past 17 years after being recognized for their average points for the 2022 fall season. The two Eagle squads were among 216 men’s programs and 249 women’s clubs named as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams. The MSU women finished the fall semester with a cumulative GPA of 3.58, while the men earned a 3.31. “We preach academics first to the cross country and track and field teams. They are students first and athletes second,” said the Morehead State head coach Clay Dixon . “It’s great to see their hard work pay off not only in their sport, but also in the classroom.” To qualify, teams must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, have a minimum of five runners entered in the regional competition, and the coach must be a member of the USTFCCCA. Both MSU teams have improved their GPAs as of 2021. In the fall of 2021, the MSU women boasted a 3.39, the men a 3.29. Since 2006, the Eagles also received the honor in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Morehead State was not a member of the USTFCCCA in 2020, and thus was ineligible for the award, although both The cross country squad averages met the requirement. The award dates from 1995-96, but records are incomplete prior to 2006. Four other Ohio Valley Conference schools were also recognized: Eastern Illinois (men 3.59 GPA, women 3.64 GPA), SIUE (men 3,272, women 3.42), Southeast Missouri (3.72 men, 3,731 women), and Southern Indiana (men 3,311 , women 3,532). Among the other area programs also honored as All-Academic Teams, the Eagle men had better GPAs than: Wright State (3.28), Western Illinois (3.253), Miami-Ohio (3.23), IUPUI (3.09), Western Kentucky (3.05) and Murray State (3.00). On the women’s side, MSU boasted a higher overall GPA than: Louisville (3.557), Western Kentucky (3.55), Marshall (3.55), Austin Peay (3.52), IUPUI (3.48), Miami-Ohio (3.43), Xavier-Ohio (3.421 ), Kentucky (3,374), Western Illinois (3,316), and Wright State (3.14). Several individual Eagles stood out for their academic achievements. In 2021-22, Lucy Singleton And Jacob Vogelpohl won the OVC Medal of Honor for both cross country and track and field. The award is given to any student-athlete who has the highest GPA in any conference-sponsored sport. Both Singleton and Vogelpohl posted a 4.0 GPA. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes all conference student-athletes with a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Justin Bland , Megan Bush , Justin Chavez , Toby Cook , Chloe cups , Isabella Cooper , Michael Dunagan , Kyle Embry , Lilly Gray , Wes Grogan , Hannah Hostler , Sierra Kelly , Taylor Lee , Keana Meriwether , Austin Montgomery , Cruz Ortiz-Ramirez , Riliegh Owens Singleton, Carrie Staviski, Kyler Stewart Vogelpohl and Garrett Watts were all honored last year. The OVC has not yet awarded any awards for the year 2022-23. In addition, Bland (3.50 GPA, social studies major), Bush (3.93, arts), Cook (3.89, exercise science), Embry (3.93, exercise science), Gray (3.81, early elementary), Meriwether (3.76, nursing), Singleton (3 .92, exercise science), Stewart (3.64, business), Maria Alice Thorburg (3.56, Nursing) and Vogelpohl (4.00, Engineering Technology) were each named academic all-district this spring.

