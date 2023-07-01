KU Football Adds New Coaching Intern With Jayhawk Ties





Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral looks for an open pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Just seven months into his three-school and six-year college career, Noah Vedral begins coaching. Kansas Athletics confirmed Friday morning that Vedral, a Wahoo, Nebraska native who last played quarterback at Rutgers, will soon join Lance Leipold’s staff as a volunteer strength intern. Although he comes from a Cornhusker family – his father and three uncles all earned letters on the Nebraska football team – he owns several current Jayhawk connections. His younger brother Ezra will be a freshman linebacker at Kansas this season, while his sister Anna has been a pole vaulter on the KU track and field team for two years. Kansas special teams analyst Aaron Miller and defensive tackle coach Jim Panagos overlapped with Vedral at Rutgers. Kansas Athletics declined to make Vedral available for an interview, but he told ScarletNation.com earlier this week that the two coaches helped him land a role. He also told the site that he expects to assist the offensive line in the fall before ideally transitioning to a graduate assistant offensive line role next spring. Vedral began his career backing up to McKenzie Milton on the 2017 Central Florida team that went 13-0 and declared himself national champion, throwing his first touchdown pass along the way. He followed head coach Scott Frost to Nebraska and received an immediate eligibility waiver, going on to start two games in seven appearances over two years, even appearing for a depleted Cornhuskers basketball team in the spring. His most successful and long-lasting tenure was with the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers, for whom he started 23 games in three seasons, including all 13 in 2021, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Vedral’s 2022 season was marred by a hand injury and he slipped more into a mentoring role for Rutgers’ younger quarterbacks. He told New Jersey reporters in November that as early as his Nebraska tenure, he had begun exploring the playbook in more detail, with a view to a future coaching career. “That’s when I started realizing, ‘I think I’d really like to do this. I’m intrigued by it, it holds my attention, I’m passionate about it, I love learning,” he said, as quoted on NJ.com. “And then I’ve also discovered that I have a pretty good gift for teaching it.” PREVIOUS POST Big 12 with 14 teams produces an odd year schedule

Written by Henry Groenstein

