Successful seasons for Cowichan hockey teams





The Cowichan Cougars won five games and tied one at the BC U12 Field Hockey Festival earlier this month in Burnaby. (photo by Jessica Erickson) Cowichan’s entry placed fifth overall at the BC U16 Club Championship hosted by Field Hockey BC at Shawnigan Lake School earlier this month. (Todd Blumel photo) The Cowichan Cougars U12 field hockey team triumphed at the BC U12 Field Hockey Festival June 3-4 at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex. Cowichan played a total of six games, winning five and tying the sixth. The Cougars and their competition suffered some setbacks during the event, as one of Burnaby’s artificial turf fields was destroyed the night before the tournament, so Cowichan’s games were moved to a field grass. It made the game much more difficult, but the players held on and the team played well together, coach Jessica Erickson said. The following weekend, Cowichan entered the BC U16 Club Championship hosted by Field Hockey BC at Shawnigan Lake School. The team was a mix of Cowichan U16 and U14 players and three players from Port Alberni. Cowichan played a total of four full-field, 11-aside games, two ties and two losses for fifth overall. Coaches said the team came together for the tournament and had a lot of fun and improved every game. In other Cowichan Field Hockey news, the summer submission dates are fast approaching. All players 13 and older with a valid Field Hockey BC membership are welcome on Wednesday nights August 5, 12, 19 and 2 at the John Ferreira Turf Field from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm for a $5 drop-in fee. Those submission dates might be a good chance to wipe the dust off you, as registration for the women’s outdoor season and the 13-plus indoor league is now open. For the outdoor competition, players must be born in 2009 or earlier and for the indoor competition, players must be born in 2010 or earlier. The registration deadline is August 7. Division 1/2 trial dates are on Thursday, August 10 and/or Tuesday, August 22, both run from 6pm to 7:30pm on the Ferreira turf and those wishing to play a trial to play in either of these two divisions must attend at least one of the dates. Anyone who registers for the 3rd division is also very welcome. Players must ensure their Field Hockey BC membership is up-to-date to be eligible for on-field promotions. Visit for more information www.cowichanfieldhockey.ca Cowichan Valley



