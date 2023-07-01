Memphis Grizzlies Announce Summer League 2023 Roster





Grizzlies take part in Salt Lake City Summer League 2023 in Utah (July 3-6) and NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas (July 7-17) Memphis, Tenn. The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s 15-player roster for the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah July 3-6 and the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas July 7-17. 2023 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER No. Player Pos. Ht. wt. Date of birth Pre-Draft team Last played for Nationality NBA Jr 4 Timmy Allen G/F 6-6 210 9-1-2000 Texas Texas (NCAA) USA R 7 Joel Ayayi G 6-4 180 3/5/2000 Gonzaga Lakeland Magic (G-League) France 1 15 Manny Bates F/C 6-11 230 14-03-2000 butler Butler (NCAA) USA R 44 Biberovic Trek * G/V 6-7 218 28-01-2001 Fenerbahe Fenerbahe (Turkey) Bosnia and Herzegovina R 2 Frank Ferrari G 6-1 188 12-20-1995 San Francisco Baxi Manresa (Spain) USA R 0 Jacob Gilyard G 5-9 160 14-07-1998 Richmond Memphis Grizzly Bears (NBA) USA 1 10 Nathan Hoever G 6-4 185 5/24/1997 Wofford Iraurgi SB (Spain) USA R 20 Matthew pain F/C 6-9 235 20-04-2000 Duke Memphis Hustle (G-League) USA R 45 GG Jackson II F 6-9 215 17-12-2004 south carolina South Carolina (NCAA) USA R 3 Jake LaRavia F 6-7 235 11-3-2001 Wake up Boss Memphis Grizzly Bears (NBA) USA 1 6 Kenneth Lofton Jr. F/C 6-8 275 8/14/2002 Louisiana technology Memphis Grizzly Bears (NBA) USA 1 8 Amin Muhammad G 6-5 210 12-15-2001 Georgetown Delaware Blue Jackets (G League) Niger R 41 Tarik Owens F 6-10 205 30-01-1995 Texas Tech Basketball Varese (Italy) USA 1 21 David Roddie F 6-5 255 27-03-2001 Colorado state Memphis Grizzly Bears (NBA) USA 1 5 Vincent Williams Jr. G/V 6-6 205 8/30/2000 VCU Memphis Grizzly Bears (NBA) USA 1 Grizzlies assistant coach Vitaly Potapenko will serve as head coach of the Grizzlies Summer League team. In the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, now in its eighth season since the summer basketball revival in Utah, the Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz will compete in a round-robin competition July 3-6 in Delta Centre. . Games are broadcast on NBA TV and streamed on the Grind City Media app. In the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, all 30 NBA teams will play five games each at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, July 7-17. After each team has played four matches from July 7 to 14, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals on July 16 and the two winning teams will meet in the championship game on July 17. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoffs will play a fifth game on July 15 or July 16. For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies’ participation in the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA2K24 Summer League 2023, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies. comlike Memphis Grizzlies op Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter And Instagram. Grind City Media offers up-to-the-minute analysis, exclusive videos and podcasts for visiting fans during both summer competitions GrindCityMedia. comlike Grind City Media on Facebook or continued Twitter And Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

