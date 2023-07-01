Treatment of Mormon cricket outbreaks in Natrona and Converse counties





CASPER, Wyo Nearly two weeks ago, Edgerton, Wyo., experienced a swarm of thousands of Mormon crickets. Fortunately, they have moved to rangeland and away from humans, but it is still important to understand that this situation could have been much worse. Bruce Shambaugh, the state director of plant health for Wyoming, with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture, indicated in a 2022 study that Converse and Natrona counties were estimated to have a cricket hot spot this year, in addition to a few other counties across the state. With this infestation, the crickets are present in greater than normal densities. But not so much that they pose a real danger. A major outbreak is always possible and near crops would have been a different story for this wave. “Locusts and Mormon crickets can cause serious economic losses to agricultural resources,” Shambaugh said. “The impact varies by province, but in the hardest hit areas it is possible to see heavy defoliation and lack of feed in rangelands and significant damage to croplands.” The crickets are expected to mate in the next two to three weeks and die soon after. Meanwhile, Natrona County Weed and Pest, Converse County Weed and Pest and APHIS are closely monitoring and handling the outbreak. “Things like this don’t happen every year, but it’s pretty awesome when you see it,” said Matt Jolivet, supervisor of the Natrona County Weed and Pest. “We have the tools and resources to handle them, especially when it comes to human health and safety.” Jolivet said there is a lot of variation in the treatment of these outbreaks, especially when it comes to the land use of the affected areas. A CHALLENGING EFFORT A major challenge with Mormon cricket outbreaks is that these pests can band together, migrate up to a mile a day, and change direction for no reason at all. But communication is always key when dealing with these types of pests. “With the help of USDA APHIS and informed landowners, the treatment in Converse County worked really well,” said Jess Butler, assistant supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest. “Fortunately, every county in Wyoming has a Weed and Pest District to create a successful management plan for any threat that might come our way,” Butler said. With the potential for much worse outbreaks of Mormon crickets and locusts across the state, funds should be consistently available for these emergencies rather than rushing to find available funds. “Weed and Pest Districts do a great job planning for outbreaks like this, but controlling large outbreaks can get very expensive very quickly,” said Lindsey Woodward, weed and pest program coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “Much of this scourge is on federal land. Funding an outbreak like this directly is difficult because of the lengthy process partners like APHIS have to go through to plan and get approval to put dollars on the ground,” Woodward said. Contact your local weed and pest controller for help or information about outbreaks. For tips on how to stop the spread of invasive species or to learn more about the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and continued Facebook And Twitter .

