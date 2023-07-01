Venus Williams starts her 24th appearance at Wimbledon against Elina Svitolina





WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams begins her 24th appearance at the tournament against the 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolinawhile Friday’s draw places title list twice Andy Murray against wild card entrant Ryan Peniston in an all-British first round. Williams, who is 43 and has played just five games this season, and Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after taking time off to have a baby, both received wildcards from the All England Club. Whoever wins that match could face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the second round, followed perhaps by a match against No. 7 Coco Gauff, the American who had just turned 15 as she started her Grand Slam career by knocking out Williams at Wimbledon in 2019. Women’s tennis is exploring the possibility of doing business with Saudi Arabia. And while nothing is imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country in February with some players to learn more about whether it would make sense to Frances Tiafoe enters Wimbledon after his first title on a grass tournament and his first appearance in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. Madison Keys has advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-seeded Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3. Top ranked Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Bad Homburg Open with fever and possible food poisoning. The recording comes three days before Wimbledon. Williams won Wimbledon in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, along with two US Open trophies. Audible sobs filled the main interrogation room at the All England Club where the draw took place as Murray, who has undergone hip surgery twice since winning Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, was drawn to face a fellow British player, and moments later when the winner of that match would face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time grand finalist, or 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. Murray’s initial title at Wimbledon made him the first British man in 77 years to win the singles title there. Play at the third Grand Slam tournament of the year begins Monday, as No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic opens his bid for a fifth consecutive championship and eighth overall at the All England Club against Pedro Cachin, a 67th-ranked Argentine who is winning his Wimbledon title. debut. Djokovic, who is halfway through a calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June, is also looking for his 24th major title, which would set the record for most by a man or woman in the Open Era. The potential quarterfinals for men are No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 6 Holger Rune, and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Tsitsipas on the top half of the bracket, and Djokovic vs. No. 7 Andrey Rublev, and No. 4 Casper Ruud vs. no. 8 Jannik Sinner on the bottom half. The player who beat Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon final, Nick Kyrgios, number 30, will face David Goffin on Monday. Goffin is a two-time quarter-finalist at the All England Club and is ranked No. 7. Kyrgios could face Rublev in the third round and Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Possible quarterfinals for women are Good. 1 each Swiatek against Gauff and No. 4 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 5 Caroline Garcia on the top half, and No. 3 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 6 Ons Jabour and Nr. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 8 Maria Sakkari on the bottom half. Rybakina-Jabeur would be a rematch from last year’s final, won by Rybakina. She begins her title defense against American opponent Shelby Rogers. Swiatek, who pulled out of a tune-up event on grass in Germany on Friday, citing fever and possible food poisoning, was called up to open on Monday against Zhu Lin, who is 33rd this week but has a 1-4 career score at Wimbledon. Gauff will meet 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round. Alcaraz’s first match is against French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday. ___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

