Balkan Youth Table Tennis: Kosmas/Kontopoulou win a medal in the mixed doubles U15

Giorgos Kosmas and Mavra Kontopoulou medaled in the boys-girls mixed doubles at the Orestiada Balkan Youth Table Tennis Championship and it will be the third for our National teams in this year’s event after the silver in the youth team and the bronze in the children’s tournament . team.

The duo made it to the semi-finals and since there are no play-offs for places 3-4 in the event, they will definitely be on the podium. Three more Greek couples were chasing similar success, Stathis Manolopoulos/Evangelia Meramvelliotaki and Alexandros Madesis/Stella Tzaridou in the mixed Under 19 and Kostas Fakaros and Vasiliki Boulas in the mixed Under 15.

In the evening they were beaten by strong twins, but the placement in 5-8 places is also a positive report. Madesis and Tzaridou battled for five sets.

On Saturday, Kosmas and Kontopoulou are looking for a next step, the doubles for boys and girls also start, as well as the singles.

In boys-girls mixed doubles, there was a scoreboard of “32”. The sign of something really good was clear from the start for Kosmas/Kontopoulos, after knocking out the league’s No. 1 favourites, Montenegrins Krivokapic/Sembek, in the first round. In a perfectly balanced match, they prevailed with 3-2 sets (5-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 13-11) and also received psychology. In the round of 16 they defeated Bosnian Vesovic/Ceric 3-1 sets (11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7).

In the quarterfinals they faced Mosneaga/Sireac from Moldova. They controlled the first two sets, then encountered more difficulties, but reached the final 3-1 set with a 3-8 comeback in the fourth set (11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9).

On Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at 6:30 p.m., the athletes of Tauro Table Tennis will compete on the “televised” table 1 for access to the final against the Romanian opponents Istrate/Beazu.

In the same age category, Fakaros and Bula initially defeated the Montenegrins Radonić/Vujović with 3-1 sets (10-12, 11-7, 11-5, 11-4). In the round of 16 they continued positively against the Bosnians Celic/Sadoje with a 3-1 set (11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11).

In the eight, the champions of Greece were outsiders against the second favorites, the Romanians Pontar/Gifkou, they battled for the best, but lost 3-0 sets (6-11, 8-11, 5-11).

The Romanian duo previously eliminated Yannis Koutras/Alkisti Kasimis with a 3-0 set (6-11, 9-11, 8-11). In the round of 32, the Greek couple had a hard time with 3-2 sets (11-3, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7) against the Kosovars Mahmouti/Bailey.

Konstantinos Alexoudis and Stella Mavromataki defeated North Macedonia’s Jakimovski/Stoyanovska in the first round 3-1 sets (3-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8) and in the round of 16 they lost 3- 0 defeated by Romanians Nagy/Prekup (9-11, 6-11, 5-11).

Petros Liotsis and Angela Noure also started with a profit. They defeated the Bulgarians Stoytskov/Miltanova 3-1 sets (11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6) and lost in the second round to the Turks Kahraman/Simsek 3-0 sets (4-11 , 7-11, 2-11).

Kioseloglou/Zenidis were eliminated in the round of 32 by the Bulgarians Nikolaev/Nikolova with 3-0 sets (9-11, 7-11, 7-11).

A similar tableau was made in the teen-youth doubles even after two preliminary rounds had preceded it. Madesis and Tzaridou, the current champions of Greece in the category, initially defeated Bulgarians Dimitrov/Persova 3-1 sets (11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10).

In the Round of 16, they eliminated the Turks Temel/Nebhan 3-0 (11-2, 11-8, 11-6) and entered the medal game. The match against the Romanians Guesdean/Ungvari was exciting and was decided in extra time. The Greek duo equalized from 0-2 sets down, then saved a match point, but eventually “bowed” 3-2 and found themselves in positions 5-8. (4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-13).

Manolopoulos/Meramvelliotakis fought an equally great “battle”. In the “32” they defeated the Kosovars Maloku/Hashani with 3-0 sets (11-9, 11-6, 11-8) and in the “16” the Serbian Vesmar/Gvozdenovic with 3-1 sets (11-8 , 11-5, 11-13, 11-3).

In the eighth set, they took the first set against the Turks Dursun/Karaka, but lost the next one in detail and were eliminated 3-1 (11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 10-12).

Dionysis Timamopoulos and Lemonia Gaydatzi came very close to the quarterfinals and won 3-2 sets in a big match against Guesdean/Ungvari. They easily defeated North Macedonia’s Glavevski/Kovacovska in three sets (11-2, 11-4, 11-6) in the first round and led the Romanian duo 2-0 in the sets, but also took the lead in the fifth set by 4 points (11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 9-11, 8-11).

Alexandros Alexopoulos and Chrissi Fotiadou lost to the Bulgarian duo Bekir/Georgieva in the beginning with 3-1 sets (12-10, 4-11, 7-11, 11-13).

Yannis Anastasiadis and Katerina Alexoudis were eliminated by the Serbs Ninkovic/Radak with 3-0 sets (7-11, 5-11, 6-11).

Finally, Konstantinos Milikoudis and Dimitra Petsiva played in one of the two qualifying matches and lost to the Serbs Sepa/Popovic with 3-1 sets (12-10, 3-11, 12-14, 8-11).