Sports
Watch: ‘Batting without brains’: Boycott buries head in England implosion | Cricket
Day 3 of the second Ashes Test did not provide good viewing figures for England fans. Chasing Australia’s tally of 416 innings in the first innings, England had raced to 188/1 with their top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all delivering. However, England still fell short by a whopping 91 runs as their batting order collapsed over the course of the final session on Day 2 and the first session on Day 3.
England had entered Day 3 with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook getting some stability for the team towards the end of Day 2. That stability didn’t last long, however, as Stokes fell in the very first over on Friday. Brook managed to get to 50 off 68 balls before splitting a short ball straight to cover. Six England wickets fell in short balls as the hosts were persuaded by the Australians to try big shots on bouncers.
England’s aggressive approach, despite pitches being set up for short passes, may have been in line with their mantra of being on the attack in Test matches regardless of the situation. However, it failed to impress many former cricketers. A visual run of former England captain Geoffrey Boycott covering his face with his hand following Brook’s sacking, which has since gone viral on social media. Boycott himself responded to one of the tweets stating that he was battling with his former captain Mike Brearley at the time and turned down England’s approach. Yes, hitting without brains. Chatting with my captain Mike Brearley, Boycott said in his tweet.
Boycott said it is this approach, regardless of the game’s situation, that led to opener Duckett missing his century by two runs. They want to attack everything and never be tied down. So when you are like that, the ego takes over and it has lured Pope and Duckett out,” Geoffrey Boycott wrote in The Telegraph.
Australia continued to play on England’s ego and Joe Root obliged. The hook shots left Australia back in the game when they had them by the throat. At one point England was cruising and very much at the top, but surrendered to this bumper jump-off,” said Boycott.
Australia eventually increased their lead to 221 runs at the end of Day 3, while Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 58 from 123. He will have Steve Smith on the other side with six runs as the teams walk away from Lord’s on Day 4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/watch-batting-without-brains-geoffrey-boycott-buries-head-in-disbelief-at-englands-shock-implosion-in-ashes-test-101688154708828.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch: ‘Batting without brains’: Boycott buries head in England implosion | Cricket
- Prez Putin calls Prime Minister Modi a great friend of Russia and praises his “Make In India” campaign | India News
- Personalization, AI, Flexible Workflows – The Future of Sports Broadcasting? | News
- A strong earthquake shakes the main island of Indonesia, and there is no danger of a tsunami
- Rowing advances to semi-final Remenham Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta
- Nominations for the Top Tech Awards 2023 are now open!
- Victoria will not count self-reported COVID-19 cases as cases rise
- Big Men in a Small World, by Owei Lakemfa
- Balkan Youth Table Tennis: Kosmas/Kontopoulou win a medal in the mixed doubles U15
- Paris riots spark arrests across France – BBC News
- Maharashtra bus crash: PM Modi, CM Eknath Shinde announce amount of assistance for dead and injured
- Israel announces that it will not attack Iranian nuclear sites anytime soon