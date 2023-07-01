Watch: ‘Batting without brains’: Boycott buries head in England implosion | Cricket

Day 3 of the second Ashes Test did not provide good viewing figures for England fans. Chasing Australia’s tally of 416 innings in the first innings, England had raced to 188/1 with their top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all delivering. However, England still fell short by a whopping 91 runs as their batting order collapsed over the course of the final session on Day 2 and the first session on Day 3. Boycott could be seen covering his face after Brook fell

England had entered Day 3 with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook getting some stability for the team towards the end of Day 2. That stability didn’t last long, however, as Stokes fell in the very first over on Friday. Brook managed to get to 50 off 68 balls before splitting a short ball straight to cover. Six England wickets fell in short balls as the hosts were persuaded by the Australians to try big shots on bouncers.

England’s aggressive approach, despite pitches being set up for short passes, may have been in line with their mantra of being on the attack in Test matches regardless of the situation. However, it failed to impress many former cricketers. A visual run of former England captain Geoffrey Boycott covering his face with his hand following Brook’s sacking, which has since gone viral on social media. Boycott himself responded to one of the tweets stating that he was battling with his former captain Mike Brearley at the time and turned down England’s approach. Yes, hitting without brains. Chatting with my captain Mike Brearley, Boycott said in his tweet.

Boycott said it is this approach, regardless of the game’s situation, that led to opener Duckett missing his century by two runs. They want to attack everything and never be tied down. So when you are like that, the ego takes over and it has lured Pope and Duckett out,” Geoffrey Boycott wrote in The Telegraph.

Australia continued to play on England’s ego and Joe Root obliged. The hook shots left Australia back in the game when they had them by the throat. At one point England was cruising and very much at the top, but surrendered to this bumper jump-off,” said Boycott.

Australia eventually increased their lead to 221 runs at the end of Day 3, while Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 58 from 123. He will have Steve Smith on the other side with six runs as the teams walk away from Lord’s on Day 4.