9-year-old in Snoop Dogg’s soccer league signs six-figure NIL deal
Ghalee Wadood Jr. is an up and coming third grader at 54th Street Elementary School in View park.
He’s a pretty typical 9 year old boy. He enjoys playing video games and hanging out with friends.
And he likes sports. He is active in baseball, track and field and karate, but football is by far his favorite athletic activity.
After an outstanding first season in rapper Snoop Doggs’ youth soccer league, Wadood has signed a name, image and likeness deal with sports and entertainment agency Family 4 Life.
His dad says it’s a six-figure NIL deal.
OK, so maybe he’s not exactly your typical kid.
But Ghalee Wadood Sr. says his son doesn’t seem to know.
Nothing has changed, he told The Times. Like now, we just finished eating. We did an interview, were on the phone. Then he goes back to his room and plays Madden and calls his boys and has a big group chat. He doesn’t really know what’s going on.
The Snoop Youth Football League was founded in 2005 by Snoop Dogg and Wadood Sr.’s older brother, Khalil Wadood, who is the league’s commissioner. Wadood Sr. served as an occasional volunteer coach, including this season when his son was finally old enough to play tackle football.
Wadood Jr. capitalized on his opportunity by winning trophies for team MVP, best receiver, and best defensive back. When the NIL deal for young players was announced last week, Snoop Dogg tweeted the news.
Wadood Sr. shares his son’s love for football. The former Dorsey High and San Jose State defensive back held several coaching and front office positions at the youth, high school and college levels before becoming the high school football development coordinator for the Rams last year.
Still, football doesn’t come up as much as you might think when Wadood Jr. is at home with his parents and four sisters.
We’re talking business here, said Wadood Sr., who is using the NIL deal as an opportunity to introduce his concepts beyond athletics that could ultimately become much more important to his son’s future.
There are many things behind this. For example, we get a lot of attention for football and how good he is athletically, and that’s great. We love the attention, but it gives us a chance to teach the kids financial literacy, business, and property at a young age.
Wadood Sr. gave an example of a hypothetical $400,000 house.
Ghalee, are you putting down $400,000? he asked his son. How much do you put down?
Wadood Jr. replied without hesitation.
3 percent, he said.
The answer elicited a satisfied chuckle from his father.
So this is one way he learns and that’s where we’re going,” said Wadood Sr. He’s just a kid, he’s going to have fun and teach him these things along the way.
At this point, the younger Wadood has a one-word plan for his future:
Football.
His father feels comfortable with that, knowing that his son is also being prepared for a future outside of football.
He is just a kid and let him live his life and fulfill his dream, said Wadood Sr. But if we were to keep pushing the business goal, you know, just think outside the box because we don’t want him to put all his marbles into making it in the NFL. I’m just trying to open him up to things other than sports.
