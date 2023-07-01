Sports
Pro tennis returns to Metro Detroit in Cranbrook for the first time in more than three decades
David DeMuth wanted to bring professional tennis back to metropolitan Detroit, but his first few attempts were quickly rejected.
I’m not one to give up easily, DeMuth, CEO of an advertising agency, said with a laugh. I can be persistent.
He tried again and was successful in persuading an ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tour guide to visit the redesigned eight-court tennis complex at Cranbook schools, which helped seal the deal. The week-long Cranbook Tennis Classic, an ATP Challenger Tour event, the first professional tennis in the area in more than three decades, begins Monday and will feature singles and doubles matches. There is a qualifying round for the singles on Sunday.
That was kind of my thesis that we have a pretty big, diverse, thriving, and big tennis community in southeastern Michigan, and we hadn’t really had anything to talk about in a long time and that if we got anything, it would get a lot. support, DeMuth said. It has. We have over 30 sponsors. Sold out four days out of eight and tried to find ways to add more seats.
Essentially the next level after the high-level ATP Tour, Challenger Tour events are held in 40 different countries and have different categories, the highest of which is a Challenger 125. The Cranbrook Tennis Classic, approved three and a half months ago, is a Challenger 75 event.
Headlining the field is former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open finalist, four-time Australian Open quarterfinalist, three-time French Open quarterfinalist and two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist. Nishikori is making a comeback after missing 20 months while recovering from hip and elbow surgery. He won the first challenger event of his return on June 18.
Also on the field are veteran American players Tennys Sandgren, quarterfinalist of the 2018 and 2020 Australian Open and Steve Johnson. NCAA National Champion Ethan Quinn, who won the title as a Georgia freshman who defeated Michigans Ondrej Styler for the title last month, turned pro this week and had already received a wild card to the Cranbrook Classic. Michigan State’s Ozan Baris will play a qualifier on Sunday.
The level of tennis will be really high, DeMuth said.
There is a 10-foot elevated viewing hall between the rows of tennis courts that allows fans to watch the action up close.
“What’s nice about the facility here, you’re going to do tennis well,” DeMuth said. This won’t be like sitting in the cheap seats at the US Open. This will be very close and personal, and for children it will be inspiring. A lot of kids don’t get the chance to see professional tennis at this level up close, so I think that’s going to be really cool.
DeMuth, an avid tennis player whose son Alex played college tennis and youngest son Owen will be a freshman on the Georgia Tech tennis team, has never hosted an event like this. He had to make sure there are 32 officials, changing rooms, meals provided for the players, tents and much more. He approached this by putting himself in a player’s shoes and what they would need most.
Some of the guys trained all day Friday, and a coach for one of the guys said this feels more like an ATP 250 than a challenger, DeMuth said. That’s really good to hear.
Tickets are $15 a day, but the Tuesday and July 7-9 sessions are sold out, but DeMuth said they are trying to add more seats. The event is run by Tennis Forward, a non-profit 501c3, with all proceeds going to Detroit’s Palmer Park Tennis Academy and Cranbrook Athletics. For more information visit: https://cranbrooktennisclassic.com/
