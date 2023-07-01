Kirtney Franklin accepts SVGCC’s Sports Personality Award





Kirtney Franklin was the toast of the evening at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) sports awards ceremony last Sunday, June 26. A born sportsman, the multi-talented Franklin won the major award, Sports Personality of the Year, at the event’s second running at the Colleges Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute in Diamond. He received the prestigious award for his involvement in most of the college’s sporting activities for the academic year 2022-2023. Some of his highlights included achievements in basketball, cricket and table tennis. In Basketball, Franklin was named MVP of the Colleges Basketball league. In addition, Franklin won the MVP of the Associates team and was the MVP in his team’s semifinals. Franklin played a vital role in the Associates’ finals, despite having to settle for second place in the league’s tiebreaker. Franklin’s cricketing achievements helped the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies reach the final of the Colleges T/10 competition. Nationally, he scalped seven wickets for Northern Stars in Division One of the national cricket tournament. At the Winlott Inc. Under-19 tournament Franklin had the most wickets – 12, and was the only bowler to earn a five wicket haul – 5 for 48 against St Lucia in the final. Franklin was rewarded with a place on the Windwards team for the Regional Rising Stars Tournament. And in Table Tennis, Franklin was the losing finalist in the male division of the Colleges invitation game. Franklin, also a national under-20 football player, is a member of the North Leeward Predators Football Club and plays rugby for Leeward Invaders. In addition to the title of sports personality, Franklin was named as the basketball player of the year and sportsman of the year. North Leeward resident Teia Laborde played second fiddle to Franklin that night, who was named Athlete of the Year, Unaffiliated Athlete of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year. Steven Pierre was named Footballer of the Year and Leah Cumberbatch was crowned Table Tennis Player of the Year. Jamaar Cropper was basketball player of the year; Kylia Miller Netballer of the Year; and Reshawn Lewis was named Cricketer of the Year and Most Promising Athlete. Other awards presented on the night included Hope & Hope Inc, BlueChip Basketball Academy as the Unaffiliated Entity of the Year and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies as the Division of the Year winner. Prizes were awarded to some Unsung Heroes. The recipients of these awards were Jimmel Lewis, Reuben Ross, Orianne Ambris, Jlan McMaster, Jahva Audain, Clenetta Brudy, and Marsha Marshall. Maintaining a high standard was the theme of the award ceremony.

