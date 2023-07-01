The Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, cricket scorecard and second test updates from day four at Lords





Just Stop Oil crash Ashes as England’s Jonny Bairstow drags demonstrator off the field Australia have a commanding 221-run lead over England going into the fourth matchday at Lords after another impressive display on Friday. Despite it being confirmed that Nathan Lyon would miss the remainder of the Test match due to a calf injury, the tourists bowled England in the morning session and opened up a 91 lead heading into their second innings. With overcast conditions potentially helpful to England’s bowling unit, Australia’s openers were watchful and composed. Usman Khawaja compiled a third score of 50+ in four innings to finish with 58 not out at the end, while David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuchagne (30) pulled in handy runs as the Aussies built their lead. However, wickets for Josh Tongue and James Anderson couldn’t turn England’s momentum and with Steve Smith, the tourists aren’t a great platform to extend their lead overnight either. They start today’s action at 130-2 and will try to put up a massive total for England to chase. Follow all the action from day four of the second Ash test match: England against Australia Show latest update



1688214210 Sonia Twigg at Lords Lunch: The short-ball tactic worked for England, as the two most unlikely Australians fell into the trap of adding life to a game that just constantly slipped away. Smith and Khawaja were out in quick succession, and the run rate was suppressed, and they were 222 for five at lunch with a lead of 313. It may be shocking to see Anderson, the swing-and-sew proponent, do it in short, but that tactic has reaped the rewards more than any other tactic. Echoes of Bodyline are flying around, albeit without the animosity that accompanied that streak, with tactics that rewarded both teams. It’s not what usually pays off in England, and while it hasn’t completely changed the momentum, it has brought some calm to Australia’s dominance on day three. Sonia TwiggJuly 1, 2023 1:23 PM 1688214132 LUNCH! Australia 222-5 (for 313) (Getty Images) Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 1:22 PM 1688214085 Australia 222-5 (73), Cameron Green 15, Alex Carey 10, Stuart Broad 2-57 (20) (313 led) No Root for now – continues Stuart Broad, with a somewhat disappointed part-time offie stripping off his short legwear to fill in as third man in the legside ring instead. Two midwickets and a forward square leg as Broad starts – Green has already hit a few through that region. Stokes and Ollie Robinson are the men to the right and left of Roots, the three-pronged protective trident brooding over England’s morning in a group. Green drives up the hill for four as Broad serves him a pre-lunch hors doeuvre, and Green stops four more off the board as Broad offers him off-side width. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 1:21 PM 1688213797 Australia 214-5 (73), Cameron Green 7, Alex Carey 10, James Anderson 1-64 (19) (305 lead) You somehow doubt James Anderson thought he’d still be bouncers in a Test match the month of his 41st birthday when he started his England career in 2002, but he’ll barge in with a few grumbles and do what is asked of him. Joe Root swings his arms in the outfield, slaps his back, signaling he’s ready for a pre-lunch bowl. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 1:16 PM 1688213548 Australia 213-5 (72), Cameron Green 6, Alex Carey 10, Stuart Broad 2-49 (19) (304 led) Cameron Green joins in the scoring fun, standing (very) tall and heaving between the two men in the deep end on leg side. Almost! That’s good from Stuart Broad, seeing Alex Carey camp on the back foot, expecting the shorter and almost uprooting it from the stump with a yorker. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 1:12 PM 1688213265 Australia 208-5 (71), Cameron Green 1, Alex Carey 10, James Anderson 1-63 (18) (lead by 299) No, it looks like it will be a more conventional Anderson attack, with a slip, a trench and a leg trying to hit the catchers at close range as he tries to hit Alex Carey’s posts. Another sharp cut forces England’s offside outfielders to chase for the cover boundary, Matt Potts and Ben Stokes do it for Durham and the substitute taps it back to his captain to save two. Shot! This change of strategy offers more chances to score easily and Australia looked competent on the drive all day, Careys Kookaburra followed his front foot forward to push Anderson to the mid-off boundary. England ask their show pony to join the draft horses – Carey ducks under three short balls to end the over. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 1:07 PM 1688213018 Australia 202-5 (70), Cameron Green 1, Alex Carey 4, Stuart Broad 2-44 (18) (lead by 293) England don’t think there’s going to be a mistake from Cameron Green anytime soon, who is trying something other than Australia’s men’s mountain with some line and length stuff on the top. Green plays balls from 17-22 of his innings as Broad joins them for a girl. Josh Tongue exhausted himself – 9-2-22-1 his excellent spell of short things. Will James Anderson be asked to do something similar? Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 1:03 PM 1688212674 Australia 202-5 (69), Cameron Green 1, Alex Carey 4, Josh Tongue 2-43 (18) (lead by 293) That catch was Joe Roots 176th in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook as England’s record holder. Cameron Green is down a pair and pushes a single from his hip as Josh Tongue comes in for the ninth over of his spell. A fly skid and two men in the depth on the leg side waiting for Alex Carey’s mistimed pull, with a short leg and a leg trench waiting for the deflection. That’s excellent though, Carey shows his smarts by keeping the front leg out of the way and making room for a crisp cut for four. Harry Latham CoyleJul 1, 2023 12:57 PM 1688212400 Australia 197-5 (68), Cameron Green 0, Alex Carey 0, Stuart Broad 2-44 (17) (lead by 288) We don’t expect Nathan to bat Lyon, which means England basically need four more wickets. Australia, which has survived the first hour, is standing still here with a lead of less than 300. Harry Latham CoyleJul 1, 2023 12:53 PM 1688212210 OUT! Travis Head c Root b Broad 7 (16b 1×4 0x6), Australia 197-5 (67.3) Brilliantly caught by Joe Root at short leg! A lunge to the left and England’s barrage works again! Short and vicious and Travis Head lifts that protective shield back up, an upright bat is pushed in front of his face as he recoils. It tumbles off the fork just within reach of a crouched carrot. (Getty Images) Harry Latham CoyleJuly 1, 2023 12:50 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/ashes-score-england-australia-cricket-live-b2366553.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos