Michigan football is preseason No. 1 for ESPN’s Rece Davis





Michigan football is the #1 team in the country for preseason College game day host, Rece Davis. Davis appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday. Looks like Michigan football will be #1 preseason as it’s back-to-back Big Ten Championships and arguably bring back the best running in the country, Blake Chorus. Not to mention the quarterback JJ McCarthy, who led the Wolverines to their first victory over Ohio State in Columbus since 2000, is back. Run back Donovan Edwards is also back and can be considered one of the best fullbacks in the country to go with Blake Corum. The Wolverines have reloaded both the Offense and Defense Lines with additions from their Recruiting Class and Transfer Portal. There are little question marks on the defensive side of the ball, but there’s a lot of talent calling for optimism. Here’s what Davis had to say The Paul Finebaum Show. “Well, because it’s in the state of Michigan, they ask me if Michigan is going to win the national championship… I’m going to have Michigan No. 1 in the preseason. “My biggest reason is they are one of the few contenders who have enough all around and a proven quarterback that I think will be much better. He was good before but I think he’s going to take a big step forward next season, J. J. McCarthy.” “But for starters, at least Michigan has offensive linemen and they added them through the transfer portal. I think they will be good enough on defense, they also helped themselves with a pass rusher on defense, McCarthy and obviously they have two great running backs.” “But McCarthy is the most important thing to me. He is potentially an elite player. And if he can take that next step, I think that gives Michigan a chance. Everyone in the country can see how good Michigan could be this upcoming season. The Wolverines have finished their season in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff for the past two seasons and they are determined to get over the speed bump this season. Jim Harbaugh recently introduced a “Beat Georgia” segment to workouts to prepare for the College Football Playoff. Michigan could very well end up as the #1 preseason team in the country, but it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish, and the Wolverines are all about finishing on top.

