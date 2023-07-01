The boycott of Wimbledon in 1973 changed the tennis world

Stan Smith’s 1972 Wimbledon Cup sits next to his 1971 United States Open winner’s trophy in a trophy case at his home in Hilton Head Island, SC. Smith had hoped to defend his title in 73.

I played the best tennis of my life, said Smith, who had lost to John Newcombe in the 1971 Wimbledon final in five sets and then defeated Ilie Nastase in the 1972 final, also in five sets. Once you win it, you always want to win it again.

But in 1973, Smith decided not to play. Instead, he and 80 other players voted to boycott the tournament just before the first games in support of player Nikola Pilic. Pilic had been banned from the tournament by the International Lawn Tennis Federation, now the ITF, the tennis world governing body that organizes all Grand Slam tournaments, for refusing to play a Davis Cup match for his native Yugoslavia a month earlier. really hard, Smith said in a phone interview.

As the Women’s Tennis Association celebrates the momentous 50th anniversary of Wimbledon this year in which Billie Jean King encouraged her fellow players to form the organization, the Association of Tennis Professionals is also recalling a turning point in its own history. It was when the members came together, flexed their muscles and walked away at the most prestigious tennis tournament, with repercussions that are still felt today. Among them: better communication between the players and the tournaments, and a wider distribution of prize money at all levels of the pro game.