USF Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule

TAMPA, Florida (June 26, 2023) Head volleyball coach of the University of South Florida Jolene Shepardson has announced the 2023 schedule for her fourth season at the helm of the Bulls as more teams are welcomed to the American Athletic Conference.

South Florida’s full schedule includes a total of 31 games, 14 of which will be played in Tampa, including seven at the Yuengling Center and one at Amalie Arena.

All home games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way our schedule has turned out for us,” head coach Shepardson said. “It has been a challenge to bring forward a new competitive schedule with the additions and growth of the AAC. I appreciate how we have been able to ease travel demands for our student-athletes while keeping things fair .”

The season begins on August 19 at 2 p.m. with an exhibition game at Jacksonville University

The Bulls will then participate in the Road to Tampa Bay Tournament, against Georgia Tech on August 25 at Amalie Arena and on August 26 at 8:00 PM at Yuengling Center against University of Florida. Those three teams, along with Penn State, will also face each other as part of a season-opening tournament in Tampa.

“Our pre-season is set up to have an incredible opening weekend at home at the Amalie Arena on August 25!” said Shepardson, “Everyone in the state of Florida should come for a game against my former South Florida teammate, and All-American Hall of Famer, Michelle Collier, who is the head coach at Georgia Tech. to play Florida at the Yuengling Arena. This is exciting and important to me because Michelle and I played an extremely competitive game against Mary Wise at the University of Florida in the 2nd round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. UF was able to go through and eventually make it to the Final Four that year.”

USF continues their home game by hosting FGCU and Mercer on September 1 at 10 a.m., followed by South Florida versus Idaho State at 1 p.m. Mercer and Idaho State will battle each other later in the day, as the Bulls wrap up the day at 7 p.m. to play against FGCU. All matches will take place at the Yuengling Center. On September 2, FGCU takes on Idaho State as the Bulls play Mercer.

The Green and Gold head out for the South Dakota Tournament, playing IUPUI on September 7, South Dakota University on September 8.eand Drake University on the 9e.

USF wraps up non-conference action as they move forward for the UNF Tournament, starting with a game against UC Upstate on September 15, followed by a game against UNF that same day. The Bulls also face Alabama A&M the next day before returning home.

The American paycheck begins at home with a game against Tulane on September 20, followed by consecutive games against Memphis on September 23 and 24.

AAC action comes to Tampa with back-to-back games against UAB on September 29 and 30, both at the Yuengling Center.

The team will be back on the road to take on UTSA (Oct. 6) and WSU (Oct. 8), before hosting Homecoming and Alumni weekend games against Charlotte on Oct. 13 and 15, respectively. USF is also hosting UNT on October 20 at the Yuengling Center.

USF takes on Tulsa (Oct. 27), SMU (Oct. 29) and Temple (Nov. 2 and 3), before returning home for their final home games. The Bulls will host back-to-back games against East Carolina on November 9 and 10.

USF’s final road trip of the year takes the Bulls to FAU for two games (November 16 and 17), before returning home to wrap up the regular season against Rice on November 22, just before Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m.

“As you can see, I am very excited about our upcoming season. Please help us bring all volleyball fans to our opening games in Amalie and Yuengling Arena. There will be no shortage of excitement.” Shepardson said.

About USF Volleyball

Head coach Jolene Shepardson will begin her fourth season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head coach on January 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls program to its final conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its final postseason performance in 2018, recorded 20 wins and entered the NIVC. USF Volleyball has played seven NCAA Tournament appearances and won 12 conference titles since its inception in 1972 and will enter its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play at The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



