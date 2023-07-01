Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan sends security delegation to India to inspect World Cup venues





Pakistan is sending a security delegation to India to inspect the venues before authorizing the travel of the national teams for this year’s ICC ODI World Cup. | Photo credit: Twitter: Pakistan Cricket/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan plans to send a security delegation to India to inspect the venues before authorizing the national team’s trip to the neighboring country for this year’s ICC ODI World Cup. An official source at the Interprovincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry said that the government, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, would decide when to send the security delegation to India once the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Council is elected after the Eid holiday . “The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them during the World Cup,” he said. He said the delegation would visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the venue for the India-Pakistan match on Oct. 15. “For any tour to India, it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government, which normally sends a delegation to India,” the official said. “The delegation will communicate with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the safety and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media who are going to the tournament,” he said. He said if the delegation thinks it would be better for Pakistan to play at a different venue instead of a designated venue, it will mention that in its report. “The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns,” he added. A source in the PCB confirmed that the last time Pakistan went to India for the T20 World Cup, the government sent a joint delegation to the inspection sites. “It was at the suggestion of the delegation that Pakistan’s match in Dharamsala against India was moved to Kolkata.” The source insisted that Pakistan’s final confirmation of participation in the World Cup would not be made known until the government clears the PCB. “This is not uncommon and is standard procedure for all travel to India. Even in other sports, the respective national federations must get permission from the government to send their teams to India for every match.” The Pakistan Hockey Federation is awaiting permission to send its team to the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in August, while the national football team only recently played in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru after getting NOC from government authorities at the last minute. The ODI World Cup will be played in 10 Indian cities from October 5 to November 19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/odi-wc-pakistan-to-send-security-delegation-to-india-for-inspecting-wc-venues/article67030078.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos