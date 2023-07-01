Daria Kasatkina is one of the bravest tennis stars and could make waves again at Wimbledon

Courage is said to be one of the most important components of a tennis player’s arsenal, with physical and mental courage needed on court in a demanding individual sport.

Not many players on the track are much braver than Daria Kasatkina, Russia’s world number 11 who is the country’s most prominent athlete to speak out against its violent leader Vladimir Putin.

But Kasatkina has not only spoken out against Putin, she has also taken the bold step of publicly coming out as gay – a difficult thing for many people, but especially those from a country that still disapproves of homosexuality.

So many topics are taboo in Russia, she said when she came out in an online video last year. The idea that anyone wants to be gay or become gay is ludicrous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight.

Seriously, given a choice, no one would choose to be gay. Why make your life more difficult, especially in Russia? What’s the point?

Russia No. 1 Daria Kasatkina (pictured) has proven herself as one of the most courageous tennis players

From speaking out against Russian leader Vladimir Putin to publicly coming out as gay with figure skater Natalia Zabiiako (R) – Kasatkina has already made waves

Kasatkina previously claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – led by Putin (pictured) – was a “complete nightmare” and that she wanted the conflict to end

Living in the closet is impossible. It’s too hard, it’s no use. Living in peace with yourself is all that matters, and f*** everyone else.

Kasatkina, 26, who goes by the name Dasha, described the war as a nightmare and that she wanted nothing more than for the conflict to end.

It was a bold move for the Russian and has earned her the respect of many fans and teammates – including Ukrainians, although they still haven’t publicly shaken her hand.

Kasatkina’s persistent stance comes at a time when others have refused to condemn Putin’s regime. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was repeatedly pressured last month to speak out against Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, but refused.

It led to Sabalenka, who will give the All England Club a headache as she goes deep into the tournament these two weeks, twice pulling out of media duties at the French Open after a Ukrainian journalist repeatedly pushed her to condemn Lukashenko.

So while Kasatkina is a welcome relief, many at Grand Slams will note that she is Russian and don’t realize her point of view and may laugh at her, which happened during her clash with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at Roland Garros.

About this she said: It was a bit difficult to leave Roland Garros, my favorite tournament, the way I left the field. But I understand that the fans in France may not be as involved in the situation as they are here in the UK, so that’s my explanation.

Of course, it feels much better to experience something like I experienced today (in Eastbourne, where fans weren’t booing her) because the situation is pretty clear cut. The position of the players from Ukraine was quite clear, and we have to accept and respect it.

Kasatkina regularly shares posts from her travels and workouts with followers on social media

Kasatkina may be one of the few Russian athletes not booed at Wimbledon

Fans of the All England Club may be drawn to berate Russian and Belarusian athletes, including World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, but Kasatkina could get a pass for her welcoming demeanor.

Svitolina herself respects Kasatkina and said last month: I am really grateful for the position she has taken. She is a very brave person to say it in public, which not so many players did.

Kasatkina also runs a vlog with her friend, figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, which is a fascinating watch considering her attitude off the field and also her heritage on the field.

After reaching the final at the Eastbourne warm-up event, Kasatkina enters SW19 as one of the most fascinating stories to follow – and perhaps her next video will be about quite a run at Wimbledon.