Avalanche Stanley Cup favorites, again





Following the 2023 NHL Draft, the page will officially transition to the 2023-24 NHL season and one year after the Stanley Cup hoist. However, a few months after a first-round bruise against the Seattle Kraken, the Colorado Avalanche are once again Stanley Cup favorites. The oddsmakers are moving aggressively toward the Avalanche after the week of moves that include trading Alex Newhook for a draft from the Montreal Canadiens, acquiring Ross Colton, and their big splash play acquiring center Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators. The NHL odds for next season the Avalanche have at +900. After looking for a second-line center last season, Johansen will fill the void behind Nathan MacKinnon, and the Avalanche lineup should look dramatically different next season. Division rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, follow at +1000. Western Conference rivals and defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, are fellow favorites at +900. The East will be loaded and the playoffs next season could be an absolute war. The top three teams in the Atlantic Division are also favourites. After finally breaking their Round One curse, the Toronto Maple Leafs are near the top with +1100. The Florida Panthers, fresh off their Cinderella, run through the best of the Eastern Conference to the Stanley Cup final. Naturally, Florida lost to the Golden Knights in five games. The second best odds for the Central Division are the Dallas Stars at +1700. The Avalanche fell short in their quest to become the third back-to-back champion in the salary cap era and the second team to do so in an 82-game schedule. The Pittsburgh Penguins are the only team to win consecutive Cups in a full season. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the bubble tournament in 2020 and the shortened 56-game season cup in 2021. The Kraken, who defeated the Avalanche in the first round, are +2900 and are not among the top favorites. The Avalanche are not only favorites to win it all, but also to win the Western Conference. The Avalanche are +375 not to touch the Clarence Campbell Bowl and a near runaway favorite as Central Division winners at +135. Dallas is +275 in the division and Minnesota is +500. Conversely, the Pacific Division should be an exhausting battle between Vegas and Edmonton. Oddsmakers have doubts about how the puck will bounce. Both teams are +215 to win the other Western Conference division. This off-season, the Colorado Avalanche has more work to do. President of hockey operations Joe Sakic told NHL.com he wants his team to get grittier. Johansen and Colton will go a long way in that, but the avalanche must not be done. Gamblers can now take advantage of the higher odds. Last summer, the Golden Knights were +1900 to go all the way.

