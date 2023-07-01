Taiwo Mati from Nigeria wins ITTF scholarship





17-year-old Nigerian sensation Taiwo Mati has been included in the list of three African table tennis stars to benefit from the ITTF ‘With The Future In Mind’ (WFIM) scholarship. Three of the African stars, Hana Goda of Egypt, Taiwo Mati of Nigeria and Wassim Essid, are listed among the beneficiaries of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) With The Future In Mind (WFIM) scholarship. The ITTF High Performance announced the recipients, noting that the recipients would receive assistance from three separate programs: Youth Athlete Development, Olympic Solidarity Youth Athlete Development, and Paris 2024.

Hana Goda kicks off her WTT Contender in Lagos with a victory over India’s Sreeja Akula.

The scholarship support, as in previous years, is intended to be a joint effort between the ITTF and member associations, giving recipients the best opportunities to achieve their goals by finding additional training opportunities and expanding the number of competitions the athlete can participate in Participate . To create an annual plan for their athlete that embodies the collaborative nature of the scholarships, MAs are invited to partner with ITTF High Performance. Olympic Solidarity (OS) and the ITTF are collaborating on a project called “With the Future in Mind”. It has been an essential part of the athlete development model from the start, helping athletes around the world achieve their Olympic dreams.

The trio of Hana Goda, Taiwo Mati and Wassim Essid



The scholarships are intended to help the chosen athletes get on the High-Performance track by enabling them to participate in top-notch training sessions and participate in the appropriate competitions. Coaches and member associations gain up-to-date knowledge that is extremely useful through the educational component of the scholarship program, which uses advanced teaching techniques.

The 18-year-old Taiwo Mati held his own and was 4-3 behind Lam Siu Hang from Hong Kong.

In addition to With The Future in Mind, athletes are supported by Olympic Solidarity and the NOC aid program on their way to the Olympic Games. Olympic Solidarity helps athletes realize their Olympic dream.

