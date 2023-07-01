Women’s Squash welcomes Trio to Class of 2027





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. With their sights set on college squash for another year, Harvard Women’s Squash will continue to build by adding a trio of highly regarded recruits to their Class of 2027. The group of incoming freshmen consists of Jhansi Bhavsar (New York City, NY), Ella Galova (Bratislava, Slovakia), and Lucie Stefanoni (Darien, Conn.). The trio will look to make an immediate impact on a team seeking their eighth consecutive Ivy League title and ninth consecutive CSA Team National title. Read all about the incoming Crimson below: Jhansi Bhavsar New York, New York| The Dalton School Two-time US Squash All-American (2021, 2022)Four-time US Squash Scholar Athlete (2019-2023) Competed for Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championships in FranceCompeted for Team USA at the 2020 and 2022 British Junior Open2020 Dutch Junior Open Champion2019 Norwegian Junior Open ChampionRanked in the top five in the country in the GU13 to GU19 divisionsRanked No. 1 in the GU15 division and No. 2 in the GU13 and GU17 divisions Ella Galova Bratislava, Slovakia | Emile Zola High School (Aix-en-Provence, France) Member of the French national squash team (2022, 2023)No. 1 in the 2019 European Junior RankingNo. 1 French junior under 19 in 2022Help the team to second place at the Junior European Team Championships in 2022Help the team to fourth place at the Senior European Team Championships in 2022Member of Club Union Sportive Créteil (2022-23, 2023-24)Received highest honors for baccalaureate results Lucy Stephanoni Darien, Connecticut | Darien High School Ranked #1 in the USA in GU19 during the 2022 and 20232022 and 2023 seasons US National High School Player of the YearFour-time US Squash All-AmericanRepresented Team USA in three World Junior Championships (2019, 2020, 2022)Three-time US National Champion2022 US Junior Open GU19 Champion2021 Team USA Gold Medalist U23 Pan American Games2019 Canadian Junior Open GU19 Champion20 JCT Tournament Win2023 US Squash Deroy Sportsmanship AwardBrother, Enzo ’21, was a pitcher for Harvard BaseballSister Marina ’24 is a current member of Harvard Women’s SquashMother, Margaret ’90 Played for Harvard Women’s Squash Grandfather Johann ’61 played for Harvard Men’s Soccer

