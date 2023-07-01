Ashes 2023, Australia vs England, cricket scores, second test at Lords, day 4, live updates, Nathan Lyon, news, Bazball, scorecard

England have been given a target of 371 runs for victory at Lords after Australia were knocked out for 279 on day four of the second Ashes Test.

The Australians lost 8-92 in a dramatic collapse as England’s pace continued with a relentless barrage of bouncers on Saturday afternoon.

However, the injured Nathan Lyon received a standing ovation from the Lords crowd after stumbling at number 11 to bat, netting a crucial 15 runs for the last wicket.

The start of day four was delayed by five minutes due to weather, with overcast conditions greeting Khawaja and Smith as they walked out to bat on Saturday morning.

But the Australian vice-captain began to work his magic as the clouds parted, capturing three elegant boundaries against England veteran James Anderson in the 51st over.

The hosts resorted to a short-ball strategy, mimicking Australia’s tactics from the previous innings, and Ollie Robinson nearly provided the much-needed breakthrough in the 58th over. Khawaja tipped a bouncer into his arm, which flew towards England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, but the lashing out gloveman couldn’t hold the chance with one hand.

The short ball barrage eventually worked for England, with Khawaja’s top-edging Stuart Broads cross-seam bouncer towards deep fine leg taking off for 77.

Travis Head should have fallen for a golden duck and led his first delivery straight to Anderson on the point, but the 41-year-old bottled the regulation chance and denied Josh Tongue a second wicket.

Tongue received the decent consolation prize of Smith’s wicket the next delivery, with the Australian No. 4 hitting a pull shot from above to a deep square leg, gone for 34. Suddenly there were two new batters in the middle and England smelled blood. .

The bumper trick claimed another casualty in the 68th over, with Head deflecting Broad’s well-aimed bouncer towards short-legged fielder Joe Root, who claimed a deft one-handed chance to his left. It was Root’s 176th Test catch, a new English record for outfielders.

Australia had lost 3-10 in a dramatic 34-ball passage.

Alex Carey and Cameron Green kept the ship steady after the lunch break, scoring 16 runs from 11 overs in the afternoon session as England continued to bounce off the Australians.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor described it as bland, boring cricket, labeling the bounceathon as not interesting.

The concern the game has is that if the pitches are slow like this and pretty good for batting, this is how the players are going to play the game, Taylor said in Sky Sports commentary.

So once the ball gets a little older, not the swing or the seam there, they go back to regular bowling.

It’s not going to be a great game to watch. You don’t mind seeing it for a short period of time but the last thing you would want is for this to become the norm and we see hours and hours of this.

England captain Ben Stokes, having the second new ball disallowed, gave Green a brutal riser, interrupting play while medics carried out a concussion test.

The Western Australian lost his temper a few overs later, taking on Robinson’s chest-high bouncer and hollowing out to deep square-legged Ben Duckett for 18, ending his 42-run partnership with Carey.

Robinson struck again in his next over, with Carey shoving a short ball toward Root on the short leg and taking off for 21.

Stokes, bowling his tenth over a long spell, should have dismissed Pat Cummins for 8 after the Australian skipper was caught on point, only for his rival captain to be recalled for a forefoot no-ball.

Cummins couldn’t make the most of the delay and fell to Broad for 11 when a bouncer hit the shoulder of his bat and lobbed to the trench.

When Josh Hazlewood left the next over for 1 to become Stokes’ first victim of the match, injured spinner Nathan Lyon stumbled into center at number 11

Lyon set up a tenth wicket partnership of 15 with Mitchell Starc before Broad finished the innings.

