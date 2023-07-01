He is a human highlight reel: the star power of tennis player Carlos Alcaraz | Carlos Alcaraz

in the new series of Breakpoint, the Netflix documentary that shadows top tennis players, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about nerves. The Spaniard was 19 years old at the time, he is now 20 and approaching the final of the US Open. No, replied Alcaraz, genuinely baffled by the question. No, I don’t feel any pressure.

Alcaraz won the US Open, his first grand slam title, and comes to Wimbledon, which starts tomorrow, as the 2023 Queens Club champion and world number 1: it marks the first time in 20 years that the top seed in men’s singles would not have been Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray. But if you imagine that expectation will weigh heavily on his young shoulders, maybe think again.

He really seems to enjoy big moments and big stages, says Matt Roberts, co-host of the excellent Tennis podcast, who first saw Alcaraz compete when he was 13. He just plays with so much joy and freedom on the field. He doesn’t seem burdened by being at the top of the sport so young, by having people go after him. He just loves it. And that’s a bit Federer, I think. Fed, and I think Alcaraz has, as Wellerer always loved the spotlight, being number 1.

It’s a heady comparison, but Alcaraz attracts a lot of it these days. Last week, Ivan Ljubii, a former world No. 3 and the coach credited with Federer’s late-career regeneration, said: “He’s something we haven’t seen until now: kind of a sick combination of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.” I just hope his body holds up because he’s making crazy demands on his body right now.

As a teenager, Alcaraz looked like a professional. He was just so complete; he could do anything Matt Roberts, tennis podcast host

Petra Kvitov, the two-time Wimbledon women’s champion, was equally exuberant. I like Carlos very much, she said. How he moves, the things he gives back are beautiful! I’m glad someone like him will follow in Roger and Rafa’s footsteps.

The question of who will be the next great men’s tennis champion felt like the trials of a fairy tale: Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem have been the contenders over the years and no one has noticed the pea under the mattress. But Alcaraz feels like a different proposition. Carlitos, as he is called, grew up in Murcia, in southeastern Spain: his grandfather built a tennis club in his hometown, filled with hard courts, and his father was the director of the academy. He started playing when he was three years old and at the age of eleven he was signed to the talent agency IMG.

When Roberts first saw Alcaraz, just a teenager, play at a youth tournament in Barcelona, ​​it was already clear that he was a special proposition. He already looked like a pro, Roberts recalls. He was just so complete; he could do anything. I really don’t think I had an incredible scout eye. Anyone would have looked at him and thought, Jeesh, that guy is really good at it.

So what chance does Alcaraz have at Wimbledon this year? Well, like the surface, it’s very green: his victory at Queens was only his third tournament ever on grass. He almost lost in the first round, but by the end of the week he said, “Right now I feel like I’ve played on grass for 10 years.” He has studied videos of Federer and Murray to improve his moves. But make no mistake: Djokovic, the seven-time champion and undefeated at the tournament since 2017, starts as the overwhelming favourite.

However, expect Alcaraz, who was named as Louis Vuitton’s ambassador last week, to become a darling of the Wimbledon faithful. People have different likes and dislikes, I’m sure, but it would be hard for anyone to watch Alcaraz play tennis and not feel joy or any kind of connection, says Roberts. He’s just a human highlight reel. He’s someone you want to look at because of what he could do after a shot you’ve never seen before. And he’s so fast, so fans will love that aspect of his game too. It’s such a fun time.

As for Alcaraz, he simply says: I think I’m going to win at least one Wimbledon.