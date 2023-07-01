Sports
He is a human highlight reel: the star power of tennis player Carlos Alcaraz | Carlos Alcaraz
in the new series of Breakpoint, the Netflix documentary that shadows top tennis players, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about nerves. The Spaniard was 19 years old at the time, he is now 20 and approaching the final of the US Open. No, replied Alcaraz, genuinely baffled by the question. No, I don’t feel any pressure.
Alcaraz won the US Open, his first grand slam title, and comes to Wimbledon, which starts tomorrow, as the 2023 Queens Club champion and world number 1: it marks the first time in 20 years that the top seed in men’s singles would not have been Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray. But if you imagine that expectation will weigh heavily on his young shoulders, maybe think again.
He really seems to enjoy big moments and big stages, says Matt Roberts, co-host of the excellent Tennis podcast, who first saw Alcaraz compete when he was 13. He just plays with so much joy and freedom on the field. He doesn’t seem burdened by being at the top of the sport so young, by having people go after him. He just loves it. And that’s a bit Federer, I think. Fed, and I think Alcaraz has, as Wellerer always loved the spotlight, being number 1.
It’s a heady comparison, but Alcaraz attracts a lot of it these days. Last week, Ivan Ljubii, a former world No. 3 and the coach credited with Federer’s late-career regeneration, said: “He’s something we haven’t seen until now: kind of a sick combination of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.” I just hope his body holds up because he’s making crazy demands on his body right now.
Petra Kvitov, the two-time Wimbledon women’s champion, was equally exuberant. I like Carlos very much, she said. How he moves, the things he gives back are beautiful! I’m glad someone like him will follow in Roger and Rafa’s footsteps.
The question of who will be the next great men’s tennis champion felt like the trials of a fairy tale: Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem have been the contenders over the years and no one has noticed the pea under the mattress. But Alcaraz feels like a different proposition. Carlitos, as he is called, grew up in Murcia, in southeastern Spain: his grandfather built a tennis club in his hometown, filled with hard courts, and his father was the director of the academy. He started playing when he was three years old and at the age of eleven he was signed to the talent agency IMG.
When Roberts first saw Alcaraz, just a teenager, play at a youth tournament in Barcelona, it was already clear that he was a special proposition. He already looked like a pro, Roberts recalls. He was just so complete; he could do anything. I really don’t think I had an incredible scout eye. Anyone would have looked at him and thought, Jeesh, that guy is really good at it.
So what chance does Alcaraz have at Wimbledon this year? Well, like the surface, it’s very green: his victory at Queens was only his third tournament ever on grass. He almost lost in the first round, but by the end of the week he said, “Right now I feel like I’ve played on grass for 10 years.” He has studied videos of Federer and Murray to improve his moves. But make no mistake: Djokovic, the seven-time champion and undefeated at the tournament since 2017, starts as the overwhelming favourite.
However, expect Alcaraz, who was named as Louis Vuitton’s ambassador last week, to become a darling of the Wimbledon faithful. People have different likes and dislikes, I’m sure, but it would be hard for anyone to watch Alcaraz play tennis and not feel joy or any kind of connection, says Roberts. He’s just a human highlight reel. He’s someone you want to look at because of what he could do after a shot you’ve never seen before. And he’s so fast, so fans will love that aspect of his game too. It’s such a fun time.
As for Alcaraz, he simply says: I think I’m going to win at least one Wimbledon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jul/01/star-power-tennis-player-carlos-alcaraz-wimbledon
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jaishankar explains how PM Modi’s visit to the US was different from other PM’s visits
- He is a human highlight reel: the star power of tennis player Carlos Alcaraz | Carlos Alcaraz
- Westminster High School shines in international drone soccer tournament
- How a British actor landed lead roles in Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV
- Android Auto will once again let people use Google Maps on their phone and car at the same time
- Baggage problems plague MCO vacationers
- AINsight: Navigating the pilot charter training slot problem
- Donald Trump would have been scary about Ivanka, but will his fans care? | Arwa Mahdawi
- Shanaya – An Unsolved Mystery (2023) – Bollywood Movie Mp4 Mkv Download
- Two top targets projected to Kentucky
- Men knew how to be cool with the right kind of gloves
- Innovation doesn’t require a large in-house team