What we know about the closure of the PHF, and more about the new professional women’s hockey league

There was a big shake-up in professional women’s hockey on Thursday night.

According to multiple sources briefed on the situation, the Premier Hockey Federation will cease all operations after being bought by the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises.

The specific terms of the deal have been kept confidential, but according to a PHF memo sent to players on Friday, obtained by The athleticthere was no financial benefit to the PHF owners from the sale.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association partnered with the Mark Walter Group and BJK Enterprises in May 2022 with the intention of launching a new women’s professional hockey league that could stand the test of time.

The new league, which does not yet have a final name, will launch in January 2024, according to an official announcement of the purchase on Friday.

This is a turning point for women’s hockey. Here’s what you need to know.

What does this mean for the future of women’s pro hockey?

After years of division and turmoil in professional women’s hockey, the way is now clear for one unified league in North America for the best players.

The PHF was founded in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League by former Commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney. It was the first women’s hockey league to pay its players. After its launch, there was an exodus of American players from the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and with the lure of a paycheck, some Canadians also left. The CWHL did not pay its players until 2017. However, that league abruptly ended in March 2019 after 12 seasons due to financial instability.

Two months after the CWHL folded, 200 of the top female hockey players announced they would refrain from participating in professional leagues in North America until they received the resources professional hockey requires and deserves. The group of players formally became known as the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Some players stayed with the group and played in showcase events over the past four seasons; others joined the PHF as the league expanded and raised the salary cap.

For years there has been a plea for one united women’s league. But the PWHPA was unwilling to work with the PHF due to concerns about its business model and long-term viability.

Now that the PHF has been purchased, there will be one place for the top talent in North America, with the resources appropriate to elite athletes. If Olympic viewership is any indication, elite-level women’s hockey is in demand. The gold medal game between Canada and the U.S. averaged 3.54 million viewers on NBC and 2.7 million on CBC and Sportsnet during the 2022 Games. For the first time, a professional women’s hockey competition could replicate the kind of intensity seen at the Olympic Games. Play could be seen, meaning eyeballs could follow.

From a business point of view, sponsors and fans don’t have to choose which league to support. Neither do broadcast partners.

(This) allows us to be the place where every best player wants to play, Stan Kasten, the president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will sit on the board of the new league, said in an interview with The athletic on Friday afternoon. I think there’s no doubt about it now, we represent the very best opportunity for the best players in the world to play.

We know our mission, we have the finances, we have the infrastructure, we have the company’s support and we have the leadership.

What do we know about the new competition?

According to a press release sent out Friday morning by the PHF, the new league will launch in January 2024.

The league will be financially supported by Mark and Kimbra Walter and led by board members including Billie Jean King, sports director Ilana Kloss and Kasten, according to Friday’s announcement.

The athletic was the first to report in March 2023 that a new professional league launched by the Walter Group and BJK Enterprises would be ready for the 2023-24 season.

The members of the PWHPA’s negotiating committee have been working behind the scenes for months to negotiate a groundbreaking collective bargaining agreement. According to a person on the PWHPA call, players will vote to ratify the CBA in the coming days. If it succeeds, and it is expected to, the puck drop will be January 2024.

Having a CBA ratified before the start of the 2023-2024 season would be a first for a major women’s professional league. The WNBA approved its first CBA in 1999, two years after its inaugural season in 1997. The NWSL CBA was finalized last year, nearly 10 years into the league’s existence. Meanwhile, the PHF had a set of bylaws, but no CBA. According to players who viewed the CBA, items include: salaries in the range of $35,000 to $80,000 or more, housing allowances, relocation expenses, medical and dental benefits, retirement plans, as well as maternity and parental leave.

This is what we’ve been waiting for, a PWHPA player said of the CBA.

Further details, such as where the teams will be located, are yet to come, and Kasten said there will be more details about the competition in the next 30 to 60 days.

We are in the formative phase, he said. But I’ll tell you, I’ve had people working on names, working on logos, working on cities, working on locations, working on schedules. There were people preparing and now we have to go.

According to people briefed on the situation, there will be six teams, with rosters of 23 players. Players from both the PWHPA and PHF, as well as NCAA graduates and international players will have the opportunity to join the new league. Some players who were part of the PWHPA from the beginning will not be making a roster when the competition starts. The same goes for players in the PHF. It is expected that there will be an entrance draft and a free agency period.

While the CBA is voted on by current PWHPA members, there is a path to union membership for former PHF players.

Whoever comes into our league joins a union and enjoys all the privileges that the PW players have long fought for, said Kasten.

Will the NHL be involved?

Commissioner Gary Bettman has been staunch about the need for unification in women’s professional hockey. In March 2022, the PWHPA and PHF met at the behest of the Commissioner in an attempt to reach an agreement that would bring the two sides together. But the PWHPA, as first reported by The athletic voted unanimously in April to end discussions of cooperation with the PHF.

I’ve tried more than once, Bettman said in January when asked if he was paving the way for unity in the women’s game. They all seem determined to go their own way and I think for women’s hockey to be successful I think everyone has to maximize the effort together.

Previously, Bettman has said that NHL teams did not have his imprimatur to work with the PWHPA. But a single league could open a path to official NHL involvement.

Who is Mark Walter?

Mark Walter, the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has experience financing top-level sports and a huge bankroll.

Walter is the CEO of private equity firm Guggenheim Partners, which has more than $300 billion in assets under management. Walter’s estimated net worth, via Forbes, is approximately $5.3 billion.

He has owned the Dodgers since 2012, when his investment group bought the team for $2.2 billion. He is also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and is part of the ownership group that bought Chelsea Football Club.

Kasten, the Dodgers’ longtime baseball executive and president, has also been involved with the PWHPA. Kasten is a co-owner of the Dodgers and has a business portfolio with Walter. In 1999, when the NHL assigned an expansion team to Atlanta, Kasten became president of the Thrashers as well as president of the newly built Philips Arena. He stepped down in 2003.

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss King’s longtime partner and CEO of BJK Enterprises also have experience running sports organizations and have a distinct cachet of their own.

The former tennis champion, King is a pioneer of gender equality in sports and, through Billie Jean King Enterprises, is involved in several professional sports ownership groups, including minority interests in Angel City FC, the Sparks and the Dodgers of the NWSL. She has also worked as an advisor to the PWHPA in recent years.

What will happen to the PVV?

Players of the PHF are plunged into uncertainty. Their contract is terminated and they start looking for a new team to play for next season.

This is evident from a league memo that was distributed and obtained by Friday The athleticall players will be released from their contracts effective July 10, paving the way to pursue a contract with the new league.

More than 70 players signed new contracts this off-season under the previously announced $1.5 million salary cap. Some contracts were worth as much as $150,000. Those deals will not be paid out in full, instead players will receive severance pay and a period of ongoing health benefits.

According to the memo, players signed for the 2023-24 season will receive insurance payments through September 30, 2023, and compensation from the Player Equity Incentive Program announced in January 2022, which stated: All players will benefit from 10 percent of their own ability of each team.

In addition, according to the memo, there will be a PHF layoff program that will pay players 1/12 of their contracted 2023-2024 season salary or $5,000, whichever is greater. Visa change or amendment support is also provided to players playing in the US or Canada with a visa. A player support office has been established to guide all PHF players through this transition, the memo said.

With one North American league there will be a reduction in the workforce, putting pressure on players who may not be in the upper echelon of the women’s game.

According to the PHF memo, players who do not play in any other professional league in 2023-2024 are eligible for a $1 million fund. The minimum payment is $10,000 per player, depending on the total number of players eligible for the fund.

Additionally, The athletic has learned that the purchase of the Mark Walter Group included the PHF’s intellectual property, meaning the new league could use some of the pre-existing franchise names and branding. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that if a team launches in Boston, for example, it would be called the Boston Pride.

Kasten confirmed that the group has bought league assets, but not everything, he said. He did not exclude cities or locations.

