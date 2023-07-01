Renewed Shanghai Gymnasium for Basketball Final





The Shanghai Gymnasium in Xuhui District will reopen in August after renovation and will host the final of the 2023 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship. As a brand new self-developed event by the Shanghai sports authority, the championship will gather six youth teams from home and abroad to compete in Shanghai from August 8 to 12. The six teams are: BC Vizura from Serbia, Japan’s Fukuoka University Ohori High School, HsinChu Kuang-Fu High School from China’s Taiwan, Eastern Basketball Youth Team from China’s Hong Kong, and two Shanghai teams composed of young players from Shanghai Sharks. Veteran Shanghai basketball coach Li Qiuping will lead the two Shanghai teams for the tournament. “Matches and competitions can help monitor players’ training results,” said Li. “Future Star provides a very good opportunity for players to identify their pros and cons.” Ti gong “It is also an eye-opener for the young players to interact with their foreign counterparts,” he added. “I hope there will be more competitions like this in the future.” The final of the championship will be held at the Shanghai Gymnasium. It will also be the debut of the gymnasium after renovation. The Shanghai Gymnasium has improved its appearance and internal functions and has a capacity of nearly 13,000, hosting competitions such as basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, snooker, boxing and eSports. Ti gong Future Star is a youth sports series introduced by the Shanghai Sports Bureau after years of incubation. The football league was introduced last year. The series will also cover volleyball, creating an international skills exchange platform for youth athletes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/sport/2307011202/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos