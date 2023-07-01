West Indies fail to qualify for Men’s Cricket World Cup after Scotland defeat | West Indies cricket team

The West Indies will not take part in the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time after a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Scotland won the toss and opted to bat, limiting the two-time former champion to 181 all-out in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen was the bowlers choice with three for 32 in nine overs. Scotland chased their target with ease, reaching 185 for three in 43.3 overs as McMullen hit 69 and the opener, Matthew Cross, was unbeaten on 74.

The West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot beat Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who each have six points from their first three games. Scotland’s victory takes them to four points and they remain in contention with upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

A first-ever defeat to Scotland in 50-over cricket capped a dismal campaign, with the Windies described by their own coach, Daren Sammy, as the worst fielding team in the qualifying tournament.