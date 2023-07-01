College Football Rescheduling 2023: Complete List, Breakdown of Schools Switching Conference Attendance on Saturday

For some, this year’s shift in conference membership is just an undercard to the main event of next year’s realignment. Yes, in July 2024, Big 12 flagships Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC, and Pac-12 staples USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten. Still, it’s hard to overlook the significant turnover that takes place in the college football landscape this time as 14 programs official swapleague membership.

Changing conferences for greener pastures can be a difficult ordeal. Just ask the state of San Diego, which seemed poised to take a Power Five jump, but will stay in the Mountain West for now because there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the dark media rights negotiations of the Pac-12.

The 14 programs that are changing hands at the conference today come from all walks of life. From tradition-rich programs to newcomers to the Football Bowl Subdivision, this round of conference reshuffling features a little bit of everything. Some programs are finally breaking into the FBS after years—decades in some cases—in the lower tiers of college football. Some are leaving behind an era of independence. And others are finally making a long overdue jump to the Power Five ranks via Big 12 Conference invitations.

Here’s a look at every new FBS conference member.

Previous conference:FBS independent |New conference: Big 12

BYU football has not been in a conference since 2010. The Cougars were no stranger to Power Five competition during that period of independence, which should help them settle into their new home. BYU has been treated to an appetizer of Big 12 play for the past two seasons, splitting a home-and-home series with Baylor. Much of BYU’s history dates back to the Western Athletic Conference (1962-98) and the defunct Skyline Conference (1938-61). The Cougars’ most recent conference venue was the Mountain West (1998-2010).

Previous conference:Conference USA |New conference: American

Conference USA is the only FBS league that Charlotte – a program that was revived in 2013 – has been a part of since earning promotion from the FCS in 2015. Granted, the 49ers’ new home will feature many familiar faces as they are one of six Conference USA schools making the jump to the AAC. The 49ers now have some competition in the state as well, with East Carolina signing on as one of the AAC remnants. The two North Carolina programs have never clashed. Charlotte begins her AAC adventure under a new coach after the 49ers hired Biff Poggi to replace Will Healy late last year.

Previous conference: American |New conference:Big 12

The Big 12 is Cincinnati’s fourth league since joining Conference USA in 1996. Before that, the Bearcats were independent from the FBS for 25 years. Members of the Big East in 2006 and the AAC in 2013, now the journey to the Big 12 comes alongside existing conference foes Houston and UCF. Cincinnati looked like the cow of the Big 12’s newcomers with recent success under Luke Fickell, including a College Football Playoff berth in 2021, but that optimism has since been curbed after Fickell’s abrupt departure for Wisconsin last November.

Previous conference: Conference USA |New conference:American

This will be the third conference for the Owls, who were members of the Sun Belt from 2005-12 before joining Conference USA in 2013. FAU was independent from the program’s inception in 2001 through the first year of FBS membership in 2004. the jump to the AAC led by a coach with Power Five experience after hiring ex-Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman at the end of last year. It is Herman’s second go-around in the AAC after leading Houston to a conference title in 2015.

Previous conference:American |New conference:Big 12

Eleven years after TCU, another former member of the Southwest Conference is finally getting a seat at the Big 12 table after initially being locked out of the league’s formation in the mid-1990s. Between stops in Conference USA (1996-2012) and the AAC (2013-22), Houston enjoyed success under several coaches who went on to take Power Five jobs in the state, peaking at 13 wins in both 2011 under Kevin Sumlin and 2015 under Herman. Seasons like that have put the Cougars on the radar as a potential Big 12 expansion candidate, and that patience has finally paid off.

Previous conference:I LIVE |New conference: Conference USA

It took a slew of conference memberships and two bouts of independence, but a Jacksonville State program dating back to 1904 finally has a chance to raise its profile by joining the FBS. Only a small piece of the Gamecocks’ history comes at the NCAA Division I level, which it only reached when it entered the Southland Conference in 1996. Jacksonville State later spent 14 years in the Ohio Valley Conference from 2003-17 before he called the ASUN home for the past two seasons.

Previous conference:FBS independent |New conference: Conference USA

Liberty football was independent from the program’s inception in 1973 and through its first 13 years as an NCAA Division-I member until joining the Big South in 2002. The Flames then returned to independence after transitioning to the FBS in 2018. Guiding Liberty in the move after he left to take the Auburn job late last year, the Flames replaced him with another proven winner in Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell. Over the past three seasons, the Chanticleers have won 31 games and a conference title under Chadwell as coach. Don’t be surprised if he quickly turns Liberty into a Conference USA contender.

Previous conference:FBS independent |New conference: Conference USA

New Mexico State dropped out in five different conferences—most recently a second stint in the 2014-17 Sun Belt—before going independent in 2018. The Aggies enter Conference USA with some momentum after Jerry Kill racked up seven wins, including a bowl game win , in his first season at the helm. Before that, NMSU had only won a total of eight games, dating back to 2018.

Previous conference:Conference USA |New conference: American

New coach Eric Morris leads UNT to a new conference. All-time, the AAC will be the ninth division to call UNT home since it began sponsoring football in 1913. While the Mean Green have primarily competed in the top division of NCAA football (FBS or equivalent), they have sat in FCS as members of the Southland Conference from 1982-94 before returning to the FBS as an independent in 1995. Stints in the Big West (1996-2000) and Sun Belt (2001-12) followed before UNT joined Conference in 2013 USA.

Previous conference:Conference USA |New conference: American

The Owls appear to be making the most of a clean sheet in the AAC as they strive for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013. 1918-95. The Owls were in the WAC from 1996-2004 before embarking on an 18-season run in Conference USA in 2005.

Previous conference:WAK |New conference: Conference USA

Another program making its FBS debut, Conference USA is the third stop for Sam Houston. The Bearkats were independent from the program’s inception in 1912 until 1986, when they joined the Southland Conference. The Bearkats did not join the NCAA until 1982, initially competing at the Division II level before moving to the FCS in ’86. Sam Houston spent 35 seasons in the Southland Conference, winning the FCS national championship in their final season of membership during the 2020-21 school year. They last completed a two-year run in the WAC.

Previous conference:Conference USA |New conference: American

Before Saturday, Conference USA was the only home to know UAB football since its inception in 1991. The program was independent through moves from NCAA Division III to the FCS in 1993 and to the FBS in 1996 before joining Conference USA in 1999. The Blazers have finished above .500 in six consecutive seasons since the program returned after a two-year shutdown from 2015-16. However, the move to the AAC brings some unknowns; former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer takes over as first college coach.

Previous conference:American |New conference:Big 12

Considering that UCF football launched in 1979 and didn’t come to the FBS until 1996, it’s a respectable feat for the Knights to reach a Power Five conference in such a short time. The journey included stops in the Mid-American Conference (2002-04), Conference USA (2005-12), and AAC (2013-22). UCF has spoken out in recent years with its desire for national respect, epitomized by the Knights claiming a national title in 2017 despite missing the College Football Playoff. That season marked the beginning of a three-year span in which the Knights won 35 games and recorded three consecutive AP Top 25 finishes.

Previous conference:Conference USA |New conference: American

It’s a well-deserved promotion for UTSA, a program led by rising star coach Jeff Traylor. The Roadrunners ended their 10-season stay in Conference USA in style last December, winning the championship for the second year in a row. Not too shabby for a program that only existed in 2011. UTSA spent two years in the FCS — one as an independent (2011) and one in the WAC (2012) — before the jump to FBS in 2013. All said, the Roadrunners appear poised to fill the power vacuum in the AAC, which loses three of its most successful programs.