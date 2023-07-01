Pioneer builder of the best sports-oriented tower blocks in the metro

For many people, maintaining an active lifestyle is essential to a healthy life. Regular exercise offers numerous well-documented benefits, from boosting immunity to reducing stress. In the metro, residents have learned the importance of having a gym or fitness studio close by or in their own community, especially during the lockdowns imposed in response to the pandemic.

New San Jose Builders Inc. (NSJBI), a Quadruple A-rated construction company, has made waves in the real estate industry with its innovative approach to living spaces that adapt to the new normal. It was even recognized as one of the top 10 developers in the country by BCI Asia Philippines, Inc.

With NSJBI’s unique approach, residents can now enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle without leaving the comfort of their home. The company designs its living quarters to meet the needs of unit owners who want to stay fit and healthy. The projects in the metro offer a wide range of active facilities, such as gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities that match the lifestyle of the residents.

What sets NSJBI apart from others is its focus and innovative approach to showcasing its sport-focused residential flats.

We are proud of our sports-focused projects because it shows that the company is not only committed to our residents’ need for privacy and security; we also care for their health and well-being, said Leo Barrosa, chief operating officer of NSJBI. This is exemplified in our projects that provide extensive active amenities for fitness enthusiasts of all ages.

Choose from these five sports tower blocks from NSJBI.

Victoria Sports Tower 2 station

The metro’s first sports-focused apartment is located off EDSA in QC. It is just steps away from Kamuning MRT station, giving you access to all the opportunities for a successful career and life. Victoria Sports Tower Station 2 is also known as the world’s largest indoor sports club in a residential setting.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just want to stay in shape, this tower has everything you need to reach your physical goals. From the state-of-the-art community gyms, game rooms, and private gyms to the 50-foot pool and basketball court, there’s no shortage of ways to stay active and healthy.

The project also has courts for tennis, table tennis, badminton, plus facilities for swimming, bowling, wall climbing and fencing. There is also a dance studio, bistro dart & billiard room. For business and leisure, residents can use the Club Lounge, the Business Lounge, the banquet halls and the multipurpose room. For relaxation, residents can visit the water spa and wellness center.

A unique feature of Victoria Sports Tower Station 2 is the presence of a world class theatre, not found in other NSJBI properties. As a complete development, this project also has a hotel and houses a branch of Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU). There are commercial areas and all day dining with al fresco areas for the utmost convenience.

But it’s not just about the amenities. Victoria Sports Tower Station 2 has also been designed to provide a comfortable and convenient living experience. Its prime location allows residents easy access to the city’s top destinations, including shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment centers. In addition, the tower’s modern and stylish design makes residents feel at home from the moment they step inside.

Victoria Hidalgo

This beautiful 43-storey high-rise is located in the center of Manila on a generous 5,622 m² lot. lot on Hidalgo Street in Quiapo. This modern development is a promising investment opportunity that combines modern living with commercial spaces, function rooms and a full-service hotel.

Water spa



The property has a range of amenities and sports facilities for an active lifestyle. Some of the sports facilities include basketball court, gym, badminton court, table tennis court, bowling alley, sports lounge, billiard and dart hall, KTV rooms and sports bar, water spa, 50m lap pool, wellness center, bistro, dance studio, event hall and party rooms. There is also a swimming pool and multi-purpose areas.

Victoria Sports Tower monument

This is the first high-rise apartment complex in Monumento, Caloocan City. With 58 floors, it offers a lifestyle of luxury and sophistication. Imagine waking up to breathtaking views every morning and enjoying the convenience of staying in the heart of the city. Victoria Sports Tower Monumento offers a lifestyle truly worth every hard-earned peso.



The first-class sports facilities include four badminton courts, two basketball courts, gym, billiards and darts hall, bowling alley, gymnastics room, fencing area, tennis court, table tennis court, boxing ring, MMA Octagon, obstacle course and dance. studio.

A very unique feature of this development is the presence of a shopping center within the building and a full service hotel. It allows residents access to a movie theater, restaurants, daycare center, pre-function hall, ballroom and banquet hall, office spaces, gym, doctor’s clinic, diagnostic and wellness center, plus a swimming pool and Jacuzzi. A whole world of convenience is provided to those who live in Victoria Sports Tower Monumento.

Boxing ring and MMA area.



victoria de valenzuela

This development features four towering buildings that are not only equipped with top-notch amenities, but also have a bustling commercial complex on site. Residents can immerse themselves in the birth of a new era of luxurious living, where modern design meets timeless elegance.

Located on the MacArthur Highway, at the corner of Sampaguita Street, it offers easy access to various establishments and transport hubs, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a vibrant and dynamic lifestyle.

Residents can enjoy the sports facilities, which include a 50-metre swimming pool, water spa and gym. There is also a banquet hall and a multipurpose room. Unique to this project is the Sky Garden, where residents get a breathtaking view of the metro and the northern provinces. This Sky Garden is only available here.

Victory of Manila II

This transit-focused property is located at the intersection of Taft Avenue and Gen. Malvar Street in Manila, near the LRT Pedro Gil Station. It stands on a generous plot size of 2,845.03 m² and offers ample living space for the residents. Victoria De Manila offers an array of first class amenities to enhance the living experience. The sports facilities include a basketball and volleyball court with dugout, tennis and badminton courts, a swimming pool, a gym, a bowling alley, and a billiards and darts hall.

Bowling alley



The property also has a children’s playground, a multi-purpose room and an all-day dining restaurant. It also comes with a full-service hotel with loft-type units.

Its prime location has the added benefit of being within a stone’s throw of a variety of commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants. This property also boasts a location that offers breathtaking sunset views. Experience the famous Manila Bay sunset from the comfort of the terrace of your own unit. Avoid the pollution and hassle of going out and simply enjoy the stunning view over a cup of coffee, an ideal opportunity for peaceful reflection and stress relief.

With our drive and passion to build sports-oriented residential flats, our homeowners can now enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle without compromising on comfort and convenience. Our projects offer a full range of amenities and facilities suitable for fitness enthusiasts of all ages, making NSJBI a pioneer and even a trendsetter in building the best sports-oriented tower blocks, Barrosa said.

