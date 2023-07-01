How do you bowl a cricket ball? List of the speed and spin bowl types used





For any cricket team, the bowling attack plays a vital role, regardless of the format. The goal for bowlers is simple: take out the opposing batsman while trying to limit their score. As the game has evolved, there are more and more different types of bowling that have become prevalent. These can often be split into two main categories, pace and spin, and depending on the stage of a match, the captain will decide when to use these two types of bowlers. DAZN explains below the different types of bowlers in a cricket match. What is a pace bowler? A pace bowler is one who relies on speed to get the batter out. These type of bowlers can be further classified depending on the speed at which they bowl the ball. At the highest level of the sport, most pace bowlers are medium to fast. What is a swing bowler? In addition to fast bowling, swing bowlers can use the seam of the ball to make it travel through the air in a curved path. This is often achieved by polishing one side of the ball and leaving the other side rough and worn. However, as a game progresses, the swing becomes less frequent due to seam deterioration. What is a spin bowler? Spin bowlers do not rely on pace when in action, but spin the ball while bowling in an attempt to get the batter out. Putting spin on the ball makes its movement difficult to predict, along with its bounce, and these types of bowlers use spin to trick batters into making a mistake. Similar to pace bowling, there are different types of spin bowling that players specialize in. Turn wrist Wrist spinners are bowlers who use their wrists to spin the ball. A right-handed wrist spinner is known as a leg spinner, while a left-handed spinner is known as an unorthodox left-arm spin bowler. Turn finger A finger spinner uses their fingers to spin the ball. A right arm finger spinner is known as an off spinner, while most left handed spin bowlers are finger spinners.

