New Gameday jersey for inaugural Big 12 season





PROVO, Utah– Another sign that BYU football is just around the corner is the release of the fan gameday jersey. Every football season since 2007, BYU has released an affordable jersey for fans to dress up for a particular season. The 2023 edition celebrates BYU’s first season in the Big 12 Conference, but also features a new logo. The front of the 2023 game shirt features a Sailor Coug in football kit. The logo was created by BYU’s Design & Branding Assistant AD Dave Broberg. #BYUThe 2023 Gameday jersey features a new Sailor Coug logo. #Big12 #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/EYmAMxMLOq — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 1, 2023 The back of the T-shirt reads ‘Built For This’, referring to participation in the Big 12 Conference. Then below that is the 12-game schedule with nine games against Big 12 competition, plus an Arkansas road game in non-conference action. The 2023 BYU gameday jersey does available at the BYU Store in sizes for adults, teens and toddlers. All shirts, regardless of size, cost $12.99. That was the same price for last year’s gameday jersey that celebrated Independence’s “last tour.” In addition to new gameday shirts, BYU has also released inaugural Big 12 season pins And Large 12 mini pennant sets. The pin is $6.99 and the pennant sets are $14.99. BYU Football Gameday T-shirts through the years 2023 – Inaugural Big XII Season 2022 – Last independent tour 2021 – Loyal 2020 – Strong 2019 – BYU Football Gameday Collage 2018 – COUGS 2017 – Always reppin’ 2016 – Reppin’ The Y 2015 – Go Cougs 2014 – Rise 2013 – Loyal strong and true 2012 – Every day is game day 2011 – Arise 2010 – We are BYU Football 2009 – 25th Anniversary of the National Championship 2008 – The search for perfection 2007 – Fully invested Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

