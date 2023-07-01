Women’s 2023 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions, dates: Proven tennis expert fades Iga Swiatek in best bets





Iga Swiatek will open as the 2023 Wimbledon favorite on the women’s side when the first round kicks off on Monday at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, England. Swiatek, the top ranked player in the world, is looking for her second Grand Slam win in a row after winning the French Open in Paris earlier in June. However, she never got past the fourth round at Wimbledon. She also has a strong field ahead of her, including favorites like second place Aryna Sabalenka, third place Elena Rybakina, sixth place Ons Jabeur, seventh place Cori Gauff and ninth place Petra Kvitova. Swiatek is the +250 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles odds at Caesar’s Sportsbook. Rybakina follows at +450, with Sabalenka at +500 and Kvitova at +1100. Other notables include Gauff at +1200 and Jabeur at +1400 to win the grand slam title. The women’s final will be played on Saturday 15 July. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks on the women’s side, you have tocheck out who SportsLine tennis supports Jose Onorato. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the US, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing a tennis bet. He studies the current form, the tendencies of players on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units. Earlier this year, he correctly selected Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina by two sets to one (+325). Now Onorato has scrutinized the final odds at Wimbledon 2023 and released his coveted best bets to win it all.He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Predictions While Onorato acknowledges that Swiatek is formidable, and a four-time Grand Slam champion in the past, he also sees value elsewhere, fading at this year’s French Open champion. He sees a higher profit margin with a number of young stars, who are already making their mark on the game. Rybakina, 24, who was Wimbledon champion last year, and Sabalenka, 25, who won the Australian Open this year, are two of those players who could hold onto the trophy at the end of the tournament. A veteran to keep an eye on is 33-year-old Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner. Rybakina has had a solid year so far, reaching the final of the Australian Open and the third round of the French Open, where she was forced to drop out due to illness. The Kazakhstani player has compiled a career record of 275-125 (68.8%), including 33-8 (80.5%) this year. She has enjoyed great success on grass since turning pro in 2016, going 23-8 (74.2%) on the ground. Sabalenka already has three tournament victories this year and has 13 singles titles. She reached the semifinals of the French Open and reached the final of five events in 2023. She has mixed results on grass in limited action, going 1-1 this year and 28-17 (62.2%) on the ground in her career .You can see who supports Onorato here. How to make Wimbledon women’s picks for 2023 Onorato has a full preview with must-see picks, including a nearly 20-1 longshot that “could leave her mark on Wimbledon history.”He only shares his analysis and all his Wimbledon picks and best bets on SportsLine. So who will win Wimbledon 2023 and which longshot can take the crown?Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato’s bets for the 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Tournament, all from the renowned tennis pundit who turned in over 60 units on his tennis picks last yearAnd invent. 2023 Wimbledon Odds, Top Contenders Watch Wimbledon picks on SportsLine Any Swiatek 5-2

Elena Rybakina 9-2

Aryna Sabalenka 5-1

Petra Kvitova 11-1

Coco Guaff 12-1

Our Jabour 14-1

Karolina Muchova 18-1

Barbara Krejcikova 22-1

Donna Vekic 25-1

Elena Ostapenko 28-1

Madison Keys 35-1

Veronika Kudermetova 35-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia 40-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova 40-1

Mirra Andreeva 45-1

Caroline Garcia 50-1

Jessica Pegula 50-1

Maria Sakkari 50-1

Lyudmila Samsonova 60-1

Karolina Pliskova 60-1

Daria Kasatkina 60-1

Anastasia Potapova 75-1

Belinda Bencic 75-1

Marketa Vondrousova 80-1

Qinwen Zheng 80-1

Elina Svitolina 100-1

Sloan Stephens 100-1

Camila Giorgi 100-1

Victoria Azarenka 125-1

Elise Mertens 150-1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/2023-wimbledon-womens-odds-picks-predictions-dates-proven-tennis-expert-fading-iga-swiatek-in-best-bets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

