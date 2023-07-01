Sports
Stay up to date with NHL Free Agency at Pro Hockey Rumors
NHL Free Agency is about to begin, and Rumors about pro hockey (@ProHockeyRumors on Twitter) is your source for all the latest news, rumors and transactions involving all 32 teams in the league.
In the weeks leading up to free airing, we have already witnessed a flurry of trading activity that has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting off-season. Former All-Stars and big players likeAlex DeBrincat, Connor HellebuyckAnd Mark Scheifele have been at the center of trade speculation as teams look to make big strides and reshape their rosters for the upcoming season in a tight salary cap environment.
One of the most surprising moves to date was the trade that drove the initial selection of the expansion designReilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Smith, who tops many franchise standings for Vegas, didn’t expect to move, but the Penguins bought the veteran fresh off a Stanley Cup so Vegas had room to re-signIvan Barbasevto a long-term extension.
But to keep pace with free agency, several intriguing names are hitting the market this year. Veteran forward Matt Duchenewho was bought out by the Nashville Predators yesterday, is expected to attract significant interest from contending teams looking to bolster their top-six forward. There is also one of the greatest American-born players of all time available in the former Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, which has had a hip resurfacing procedure that may affect its market value. Defender Dmitry Orlovis also one of the top players available after a strong finish to the season with the record-breaking Boston Bruins.
Rumors about pro hockey will be your one-stop destination for the latest updates on these stories and more. Our writing team will be covering the frenzy of free desks in depth as teams look for major acquisitions and chart their rosters for 2023-24. Keep up with Pro Hockey Rumors on Twitter @ProHockeyRumors for real-time updates and analytics. The NHL off-season is about to heat up and we’ll be there every step of the way to keep you informed and entertained.
