Recorded multiple predictions for 4 star CB to choose Auburn football





Auburn’s football program may have missed offensive lineman Kahlil House earlier this week, but predictions show the Tigers will gain favor with other prospects, including a four-star Georgia cornerback. Jalyn Crawford, of Lilburn, GA, is ranked the #159 overall prospect and the #15 cornerback in the recruiting class of 2024. He is the #21 recruit from Georgia and is one of the top priorities for the Peach State Tigers. The cornerback has made the trip to the Plains a number of times over the past two years and made his official visit to campus last month, the weekend of June 9. After his official visit, Crawford called the trip a “great experience”. according to Auburn Liveand got a chance to speak with head coach Hugh Freeze and work on building that player-coach relationship. 247 Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins thinks Crawford has the potential to become a Power 5 starter, and had high praise for the high schooler: An aggressive cover corner that has held its own in Georgia’s highest ranking. Measured 6 feet, 180 pounds in winter 2023 and is believed to have an extra inch or two in his arms. Skilled in both man and off-man reporting. Also own valuable two-way shots that doubled as wide receiver on Friday night. Nicely maintains phase by flipping his hips and trying to send his command to the sideline. Breaks fast on the ball and has proven to be very competitive at catch point, tallying many PBUs and a trio of interceptions as an 11th grader. Crawford’s best schools are Auburn football, LSU, North Carolina, and Florida. He officially visited LSU on the weekend of June 16, Florida on the weekend of June 2, and North Carolina on the weekend of June 23. Currently, the Tigers lead in cornerback recruiting according to the On3 Recruitment Prediction Engine, with two expert predictions predicting that Crawford will finish on the plains. LSU is close behind, with Florida now in third place. However, the 247 Sports Crystal Ball is split 50/50, with one expert predicting Auburn and one predicting LSU. While no official commitment date has been set, it is likely that Crawford will make a decision in the near future, sometime this summer, and the opportunity will lean toward the Auburn football program.

