Yuki Bhambri wins first career ATP Tour tennis title at Mallorca Open 2023





Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri took his first ATP tour title after winning the Mallorca Open 2023 men’s doubles final in Spain on Saturday. Yuki Bhambri, partner of South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, recorded a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Dutch-Austrian pair of Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald to take the ATP Tour crown. The Yuki Bhambri-Lloyd Harris pair stunned Frances Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez, the top seed, 6-4, 7-6 in Friday’s semifinal. Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez won the Miami Open ATP Masters 1000 title in April this year. Previously, Yuki Bhambri and Lloyd Harris defeated the Austrian team of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in their opening match of the ATP 250 tournament before knocking out the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and fourth-seeded Horacio Zeballos in the quarterfinals. The Indo-South African duo didn’t drop a single set on their way to the title. Thanks to the win, Yuki Bhambri, currently ranked 75th in the ATP doubles tennis rankings, is all set to rise to a career-best 58th position in the standings. Yuki Bhambri, 30, who turns 31 on Tuesday, started playing doubles last year after an injury-plagued singles career. Yuki Bhambri mainly teamed up with compatriot Saketh Myneni in men’s doubles. The duo won the Bangkok Open Challenger title in January before winning the Girona Challenger in Spain in April this year. The Indian pair also participated in the 2023 Australian Open and won their first Grand Slam match at the 2023 French Open where they defeated the French pair of Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud. Yuki Bhambri is a former junior world No. 1 in singles.

