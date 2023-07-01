



Will Erik Karlsson be with the San Jose Sharks after today? It seems teams, right with capspace on the first day of free agency, are trying to get something done. Pierre LeBrun reported earlier today that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes were leading the derby. As I just said on TSN, Sharks continue to try to push Erik Karlsson’s trade talks. Believe Sharks allowed teams to speak directly to Karlsson yesterday. Believe Seattle, Carolina and Pittsburgh among others as interested teams. Leafs interested but not among the front runners — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023 National Hockey Now’s own Jimmy Murphy thinks of Pittsburgh: Again, apologies if it’s already been reported, but yes, Elon. I hear that from a very reliable source #LetsGoPens close out Erik Karlsson’s trade. #Zee Kraken still in it, but leaning towards Penguins.@pghhockeyNOW @sjhockeynow — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) July 1, 2023 The Penguins have plenty of capspace and are motivated to win now, with stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all in the second half of their careers. Pittsburgh will have to work out power play time and positioning between Letang and Karlsson, both right-handed offensive blueliners. During the Draft, Frank Seravalli tied the San Jose Sharks with rejecting Jeff Petry of Pittsburgh, who has two years left on his contract at $6.25 million AAV. It would be reasonable for him to go back to the Sharks in a Karlsson trade, to make room for the amount the Pens pay from Karlsson’s remaining four years at $11.5 million AAV. We’re not sure how much the Sharks will keep, but Chris Johnston reported earlier this week that the Sharks were willing to make Karlsson an $8 million AAV player, meaning they’d keep $3 million or more a year. Depending on a Karlsson trade, I think there could be a mutual interest between the San Jose Sharks and free agent defenseman Erik Gustafsson for Gustafsson to come in and take on some of Karlsson’s offensive responsibilities. Sharks Free Agency Rumors, signatures: does Gustafsson fit? Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

