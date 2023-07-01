Example | Rapids takes on Western Conference leader and MLS newcomer St. Louis CITY on a Test Drive





COMMERCIAL CITY, Colo. The Colorado Rapids (2-9-8, 14 pts) head to St. Louis CITY SC (10-7-2, 32 pts) at CITYPARK this Saturday, July 1 for Game Day 22 (6:30 PM MT; Apple TV MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM).

Last Saturday, the Rapids played their first game in 14 days after an extended break due to the postponement of their June 21 game against Vancouver due to inclement weather. When they returned to action, Colorado hosted the LA Galaxy in a scoreless tie, with goaltender William Yarbrough later making a fingertip save to keep a clean sheet, the 31st of his career. The two-time Liga MX champion currently holds the club record for most clean sheets, set earlier this season.

The Rapids welcome defenseman Lalas Abubakar and winger Braian Galvn as both players return from a red card suspension. Midfielder Bryan Acosta (Honduras) and rookie defenseman Mose Bombito (Canada) will be unavailable as both players have been called up to their respective national teams for the Concacaf Gold Cup this month.

In their inaugural season, St. Louis CITY SC currently leads the Western Conference with a conference-high 10 wins after defeating the San Jose Earthquake, 2-1, last weekend. With the result, the club became the second fastest expansion team to reach 10 wins. Striker Sam Adeniran scored a brace in the win, opening the scoring in the first half and later converting the winning penalty in the second half after San Jose equalized. St. Louis is now undefeated (8-0-2) in scoring first and their offense is currently tied for second in the league with 37 goals. Striker Nicholas Gioacchini leads the team with eight goals this season, tied for eighth in the league. Striker Joo Klauss and midfielder Eduard Lwen have each added five goals each, while Lwen leads the team with six assists. Goalkeeper Roman Brki leads MLS in saves with 76, following a performance of eight saves last Saturday.

The two sides had their first ever meeting in April, resulting in a 1–1 draw after an injury-time goal from Rapids forward Michael Barrios saved a point. Barrio’s goal was his 12th for the club, all of which have been scored in the second half of a game. St. Louis Brki recorded a career-high 12 saves in that game to quell an aggressive Rapids offense before Barrios scored the tying goal. Midfielder Ralph Priso made his first assist as a member of the Rapids, alongside forward Diego Rubio, who found his 24th assist with the franchise. The Chilean striker is currently eighth for most assists in club history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coloradorapids.com/news/preview-rapids-face-tough-road-challenge-against-st-louis-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos