The Ashes 2023: Cricket’s lawmakers clarify why Mitchell Starc’s attempted capture was not out

“That’s the biggest garbage dump I’ve ever seen. That’s a shame.’

It was the incident that enraged Glenn McGrath on Test Match Special.

Mitchell Starc’s ‘catch’ to dismiss batsman Ben Duckett – a wicket that would have all but sealed England’s fate late on day four of the second Ashes Test.

After Duckett fouled to a good leg, Starc neatly picked up the ball as he dove left, but then dragged the ball on the ground as he completed his slide.

Duckett was on his way, but TV referee Marais Erasmus ruled that he was not eliminated.

Was it a fair catch? McGrath certainly believed that, but cricket legislators have made it clear why the decision was right…

What do the laws say?

The relevant part of the Cricket Laws is Section 33:

The batter is out caught if the ball is subsequently held by a fielder as a valid catch before it hits the ground.

Making a catch begins when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and ends when a fielder gains full control of both the ball and his/her own movement.

The relevant part here, therefore, is whether Starc had full control of the ball AND its movement by the time the ball hit the ground.

After the game, cricket’s legislators, the Marylebone Cricket Club, tweeted to support the umpire’s decision.

“Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is not complete until the fielder has ‘full control of the ball and his/her own movements’,” they said.

‘Rules are rules. I’m sorry, Glenn!’

But the decision split opinion in the comment box. Former Australian bowler McGrath described it as a “regulated catch”.

“He has that under control, the ball is under control,” he said. “If that’s not out, then every other catch that’s ever been made shouldn’t be out. That’s a shame.

“Did the ground help him catch the ball? Did he slide help him catch it?

“It didn’t help him, he was in control of the ball. With every catch in this series we have to make sure they control their body.”

On Test Match Special, ex-England spinner Phil Tufnell bravely disagreed with an angry McGrath.

“It was under control, but then he rubbed it on the ground,” Tufnell said. “He should have used the back of his hand to run it across the ground”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he initially thought it was a clean catch but eventually agreed with the decision.

“I saw the message from [umpire] Marais Erasmus and he controlled the ball but not his body,” he said.

“Rules are rules. Sorry, Glenn!”

The decision also divided BBC Sport readers on social media:

Martin, Sydney: If Starc tries to roll his arm and hand to keep the ball from hitting the grass, will he jump out!? We will never know. I don’t think it matters.

Dave: If Starc had complete control of the ball and his body, he wouldn’t have dragged it on the ground. It’s really that simple. Not off.

Jacob Wadsworth: How can anyone even challenge that decision? When in the history of this game were you allowed to drag the ball on the ground after catching it? It is most obvious not to go out.

Damien Fitton: Clean catch for me. He has complete control of the ball before dropping to his knees.

Nick Henderson: That’s a clean catch for me.

Keith, Salisbury: Shameful decision. Referees should be ashamed.

What did the teams say?

Starc (right) and the other Australian players protested the decision

Australia looked angry after the decision was made on the big screen.

Captain Pat Cummins had a long discussion with the umpires on the field, while Marnus Labuschange stood stunned with arms outstretched.

But after that, both teams downplayed the decision. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was particularly reluctant.

“There’s a rule in cricket that you have to complete the catch,” said Lyon. “I’m not going to give you my opinion because it doesn’t matter.”

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said: “At first I thought it looked good, when you see it from a distance.

“But the ball slides on the ground. I don’t think we really understand the rules, I don’t think I know the rules well enough to tell you if it’s right or wrong.”

“From what the officials have said, you have to control the ball and your body until the movement is complete.”

Give your opinion…

If you are viewing this page in the BBC News app, click here to vote.