Analysis of PFF’s stunning Big Ten football power rankings for the 2023 season





It’s been a season of power rankings and predictions across the college football landscape – and that’s resulted in some questionable looks at the upcoming 2023 season. That includes Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF has released Big Ten power rankings for the upcoming 2023 season, and let’s just say they were rather… interesting. Or so I thought, with some PFF listing some teams higher and lower than I personally would have them. Buy Spartans tickets Michigan State was one of the teams I think was under-ranked – but how low were they? And how much higher would I climb the Spartans? Below is a breakdown of where each Big Ten landed in PFF’s power rankings, with my thoughts on where I’d rank each team now as well: Northwest

PFF Ranking: No. 14 Where I would rank them: The same I agree with PFF that the Wildcats are the worst team in the Big Ten going into the 2023 season. They’ve only won three conference games in the last three full seasons and I can’t trust Northwestern to be any better until I see it on the field. Indiana

PFF Ranking: No. 13 Where I would rank them: The same I think it’s a toss up between Indiana and Rutgers who should be the second lowest team in the league. I’m leaning towards the Hoosiers at number 13, so I agree with PFF’s view, but I wouldn’t argue either if you put Rutgers in the basement of the Big Ten East Division. Rutgers

PFF Ranking: No. 12 Where I would rank them: The same As I just said with Indiana, I agree with PFF that Rutgers is number 12 – they will battle it out with the Hoosiers to avoid finishing last in the Big Ten East Division this year. So no argument from me for having the Scarlet Knights at number 12. Nebraska

PFF Ranking: No. 11 Where I would rank them: Higher This is where things start to get questionable from PFF, because I think Nebraska is too low in their rankings. I expect the Cornhuskers to get a jolt of life from new head coach Matt Rhule and reach a bowl game in 2023. So No. 11 seems on the low side for the Cornhuskers. michigan state

PFF Ranking: No. 10 Where I would rank them: Higher It’s easy to look at the losses of Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman and slate Michigan State in the bottom lane of the Big Ten. But that’s also a lazy attempt. I don’t expect Michigan State to be a contender for the Big Ten this fall, but this is way too low for me as long as the Spartans don’t have terrible injuries this fall. Purdue

PFF Ranking: No. 9 Where I would rank them: Lower What does Purdue look like under a new head coach and with a new quarterback? There’s a ton of turnover from last year’s Big Ten West Division championship team and so I’ve got the Boilermakers a little bit lower in my personal power rankings. Maryland

PFF Ranking: No. 8 Where I would rank them: Lower This seems about right for the Terps – I’ve got them a little lower, but I’m not mad that Maryland is here either. If Taulia Tagovailoa can stay healthy all year round then they will be better than my personal projection. But I’m not confident we’ll get that out of him as we’re not in his career yet. Wisconsin

PFF Ranking: No. 7 Where I would rank them: Higher Wisconsin feels like a team that could be this year’s version of TCU. The Badgers have always had enough talent to compete in the league and now they have been refurbished with a better coaching staff. So putting Wisconsin at number 7 in the Big Ten is pretty awful to me. Iowa

PFF Ranking: number 6 Where I would rank them: Higher Another Big Ten West Division team that’s underrated. Iowa should improve on offense in 2023 with Michigan’s Cade McNamara taking over as the starting quarterback and I expect them to have a smothering defense again. Having Iowa behind the next two teams out west is shocking to me. Minnesota

PFF Ranking: number 5 Where I would rank them: Lower I have Minnesota as a top-half Big Ten team, but I’m not a fan of them ahead of Wisconsin and Iowa. The Golden Gophers break in a new quarterback and have a brutal schedule in 2023 – so I think they’re more likely to miss a bowl game than win the Big Ten West Division. Illinois

PFF Ranking: number 4 Where I would rank them: Lower Not many people would put Illinois at the top of the Big Ten West Division at the start of the 2023 season – but here we are. Illinois will be solid in 2023, but this feels way too high for a team I expect to tie it this year. Penn state

PFF Ranking: number 3 Where I would rank them: The same There is a clear line of demarcation between the top three and the rest of the Big Ten – starting with Penn State at No. 3. I like the Nittany Lions as a darkhorse pick to win the league and reach the College Football Playoff. But to start the year, they belong behind the Wolverines and Buckeyes. Michigan

PFF Ranking: No. 2 Where I would rank them: The same I’m torn about having the Wolverines behind the Buckeyes to start the year. Michigan has earned the opportunity to be named a top team and is also returning a ton of talent from last year’s dominant team. But I also believe that Ohio State is purely a more talented and deeper team, so I agree with PFF if Michigan is behind their rivals…for now, at least. ohio state

PFF Ranking: No. 1 Where I would rank them: The same This is the normal place for the Buckeyes going into the season, but this year they are not considered to be the favorite slot of the preseason. Ohio State will be working in a new starting quarterback this fall and has lost two outright to Michigan. Can the Buckeyes right the ship and return to the top spot in the Big Ten pecking order? How to Compare My Power Rankings

At the top and bottom of the league, I agree with PFF. In the middle, however, it’s a mess – in my opinion. I’m not as high on Minnesota and Illinois as PFF, and I expect more from Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State this fall. Below is how I would currently rank each of the Big Ten teams: No. 1: ohio state No. 2: Michigan Number 3: Penn state Number 4: Wisconsin Number 5: Iowa Number 6: Minnesota No. 7: michigan state No. 8: Illinois No. 9: Maryland No. 10: Nebraska No. 11: Purdue No. 12: Rutgers No. 13: Indiana No. 14: Northwest Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page at Facebook to follow the ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes and opinions. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @Robert Bondy5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spartanswire.usatoday.com/lists/analyzing-pffs-head-scratching-big-ten-football-power-rankings-for-2023-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos