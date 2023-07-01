Players face ‘mental torture’ at Wimbledon, sports psychologist | says Tennis news







The All English clubs The lawns will be the center of the tennis world for the next two weeks as the world’s leading players take on opponents and often their own psychological demons.

History is littered with the famous “tennis shocks” — matches where one player seemed to be in complete control, but with the finish line in sight, was overcome with suspense.

The late Jana Novotna famously cried after her match in the 1993 Wimbledon final against Steffi Graf, as she was on the verge of winning the title, unraveled, but was hit with nerves.

Who could forget the 2004 French Open final, when Argentines Gaston Gaudio and Guillermo Coria took turns being overwhelmed by self-doubt and tension over five nerve-racking sets, both rejecting winning positions until Gaudio finally triumphed.

No doubt Wimbledon will provide even more examples this year and that should come as no surprise, says Katie Mobed, who has helped several British athletes with their mental approach. She says tennis is the most emotionally challenging sport.

UNIQUE CHALLENGES

“There are some unique challenges that top tennis players face. The game is gladiator in nature, players have nowhere to hide and there is no teammate or manager to take the pressure off,” said Mobed. “It requires unpredictable stamina and strength over an unspecified time frame, and the unique scoring system effectively turns every game into a penalty shootout.”

Speaking as part of Vodafone’s Connection Fuels Champions campaign, Mobed says the amount of time to think between points and games could even undermine the confidence of defending champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

“They face what you could describe as mental torture. Tennis players probably only play about 10 minutes of every hour they are on the court,” she said.

“And the rest of the time is time between games, between sets, changing halves, where they’re alone with their thoughts.” Former world number one Andy Murray knows all too well the emotional baggage tennis players can carry and loses four grand slam final before finally crossing the line at the 2012 US Open.

His first Wimbledon title a year later – ending a 77-year wait for a British male champion – was sickeningly tense on a stifling Center Court.

Considering how many expectations he’s raised at Wimbledon over the years, the 36-year-old has done admirably, according to Mobed.

“He’s a fantastic example of someone who worked so hard to expose his mental strength,” she said.

