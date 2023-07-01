EuroHockey joins Scottish Hockey in mourning Derek Forsyth: European Hockey Federation





EuroHockey joins the Scottish hockey community in mourning the death of Derek Forsyth, one of the country’s most passionate and committed forces for hockey. The Performance Program Manager and former national coach of Scotland has passed away after a short illness. EuroHockey President Marijke Fleuren paid tribute to Derek, saying: We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Derek, a man who had such a profound influence on so many players in Scotland. Our thoughts are with his wife Lynn and sons Alan and Derek at this extremely difficult time. Derek has been a great servant to Scottish Hockey, most recently in the role of Performance Program Manager, and to Scotland’s men’s program. He started as an assistant coach of the men’s national team from 2007 and moved up to the head coach position in 2012. During his tenure, Scotland rose from 28th to 19th in the world – their highest ever ranking – reaching the semi-finals of the World League in 2017. He has also been head coach for three Commonwealth Games. Most recently, the team took silver in 2021 at Mens EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno. His family is synonymous with Scottish hockey. Derek’s wife, Lynn, is the current President of Scottish Hockey and is a former Scotland Hockey International. Both of Derek’s sons, David and Alan, are also Scottish Hockey Internationals. Barry Cawte, Chief Executive of Scottish Hockey, said: “We are devastated by the loss of one of our hockey families. Derek has been one of the most influential people in our sport, the magnitude of his impact over the years has not been He is an absolute star in our sport and his passion and determination for our organization was unparalleled. Widely respected, Derek was an integral part of our team, always being a great source of support to so many of his colleagues. We will miss his humour, drive, ambition and knowledge enormously. It was an honor to have him as a colleague and friend. Our deepest condolences at this time go out to Lynn, David and Alan and all his family and friends.

