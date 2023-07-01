Minnesota Wild signs forwards Vinni Lettieri and Jake Lucchini





SAINT PAUL, min. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed up Vinnie Lettieri to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$550,000 in 2023-24 and 2024-25) and forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year two-way contract ($750,000/300,000) in 2023-24.

Lettieri, 28 (2/6/95), amassed 49 points (23-26=49), including 11 power-play goals (PPG), five game-winning goals (GWG), a plus-9 rating and 34 penalty minutes ( PIM) in 48 games with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He finished T-1st on the team in PPG (T-13th in the AHL) and GWG, second in goals, points, and shots on target (163), T-4th in plus/minus rating, and fifth in assists. Lettieri scored one goal in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Providence. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Excelsior, Minn., also played in one NHL game with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23. Lettieri has 229 points (116-113=129) in 267 AHL games in seven seasons with Hartford (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Providence (2022-23). He has 18 points (7-11=18) in 83 NHL games in five seasons with the New York Rangers (2017-19), Anaheim Ducks (2020-22) and Bruins (2022-23). Lettieri scored a goal on his NHL debut with New York on December 29, 2017 in Detroit. He originally signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017. Lettieri recorded 83 points (37-46=83) and 76 PIM in 149 games over four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17). He helped the Gophers win four consecutive Big Ten regular season championships and played three NCAA Tournaments. Lettieri accumulated 64 points (32–32=64) in 76 games in splits of two seasons (2011–13) with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and was named to the 2012–13 USHL All-Rookie Team . He recorded 97 points (38-59=97) in 57 games over two seasons at Minnetonka High School (2010-12). Lucchini, 28 (5/9/95), made his NHL debut last season with the Ottawa Senators, recording one goal in 11 games. The six-foot-tall, 180-pound native of Trail, British Columbia, scored his first career NHL goal and the game-winning goal on January 1 vs. Buffalo and made his NHL debut on December 14 vs. Montreal. Lucchini also scored 53 points (19-34 = 53), including five power play goals and four shorthanded goals (SHG) and six PIM in 61 games with the Belleville Senators (AHL) in 2022-23. The left forward tied for first in the AHL in SHG, second to Belleville in points and shots on target (182) and fourth in goals and assists. He led all Belleville skaters with 51 points (20-31=51) and tied for first in goals and assists in the 2021-22 season. Prior to his time in the Senators organization, Lucchini spent his first three AHL seasons (2018-21) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Laval Rocket, where he recorded 33 points (20-13=33) and 22 PIM collected in 104. games. Lucchini owns 137 points (59-78 = 137), 13 PPG and 42 PIM in 237 AHL career games. He played collegiately at Michigan Tech University (2015-19) and recorded 104 points (45-59=104) and 59 PIM in 164 games. Lucchini served as assistant captain of the Huskies team in 2017-2018 and was team captain in his final season in 2018-19. He originally signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Video: 7/1 Guerin Free Desk Update

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/wild/news/wild-signs-lettieri-and-lucchini-070123/c-345164556 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos