Lyons hopping and other feats by crickets walking injured





Nathan Lyons batting in Australia’s second innings at Lords on one leg with a serious calf injury joined the legendary efforts of Test cricketers as they suffered serious ailments earlier in the same game. The England players follow Nathan Lyon off the pitch at the end of Australia’s innings. Credit: Getty Colin Cowdrey, Gentlemen, 1963 Cowdrey batted in England’s pursuit for 234 against the West Indies and suffered a broken bone just above his left wrist when hit by the fearsome Wes Hall. Retired injured and rushed to hospital to have the fracture put in a cast, Cowdrey was thought to be out of the game. But when England’s ninth wicket fell in the final and six more runs were needed, Cowdrey bravely walked into the middle to join David Allen. Instead of going for the win, Allen blocked the last two balls. Cowdrey said if he had had to face, he would have done so left-handed to protect his left arm. Rick McCosker, MCG, 1977

The Centenary Test between Australia and England was a celebration of 100 years of such matches. But it turned out to be anything but a demonstration when Bob Willis punched McCosker and shattered his jaw on opening day after the opener was premature by his attempted hook shot on a slow pitch. McCosker spent the next day and a half in the hospital, getting his jaw wired and bandaged tightly, then waited in the locker room in case he was needed. At nine down in Australia’s second innings, McCosker received a standing ovation from MCG. He hooked his first short ball to the boundary and added a precious 54 runs with Rod Marsh. Australia’s winning margin was 45. Rick McCosker famously hit with a broken jaw in the Centenary Test. Credit: Photographic Malcolm Marshall, Headingly, 1984 The West Indies dominated the summer of 1984 against England, winning 5–0, but the most indelible image came after Marshall broke his left thumb fielding a ball into the gully. The West Indies were down nine with Larry Gomes on 96 when, to the surprise of many, Marshall walked out with his left hand in a cast and indicated he would only hit with his right hand. Marshall lasted eight balls this way, even hitting Paul Allott up to the cover line and helping Gomes to his century. He then returned to the field and took a stunning 7-53 to set up the Caribbean side’s nine-wicket victory. Anil Kumble, Antigua, 2002

