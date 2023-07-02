Sports
Jose Mourinho wants reunion with Man Utd midfielder Fred at Roma – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
All the top stories and transfer rumors from Saturday’s papers…
THE SUN
West Ham are hoping to agree payment terms with Arsenal for the £105 million transfer of Declan Rice by Monday.
Jose Mourinho wants to sign Fred from Manchester United.
Lionel Messi owns four £15 million apartments on Miami Beach but is house hunting for a waterfront home.
Chelsea are about to add yet another face to their growing squad as they close in on younger Angelo Gabriel.
Destiny Udogie could potentially leave Tottenham without playing a game, although his agent says Ange Postecoglou will give the attacking full-back a chance to prove himself in pre-season, despite most likely operating with a back-four.
Sevilla have put their entire squad on the transfer market after racking up huge debts.
DAILY MAIL
Chelsea’s anticipated departure from Christian Pulisic has moved closer after the US star reportedly reached a long-term agreement in principle with AC Milan.
Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted to buy half of Barcelona, promising to pump billions into the club before turning his attention to taking control of Old Trafford, a new book about the businessman has revealed.
Horace Danjuma is another target for Everton – five months after he dramatically gave up on a move to Goodison Park and went to Tottenham instead.
West Ham striker Mikhail Antonio has attracted interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, while the Hammers are poised to make the switch to Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca.
Wayne Rooney has revealed he has his sights set on a return to Europe as manager of an “elite club” and says his experience in the MLS has prepared him well to tackle such a role.
Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in goalkeeper Andre Onana, but says it has not come as far as a bid from the Premier League club.
Manchester City have signed a new £55 million shirt sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange OKX.
Ryan Peniston admitted that he “almost crashed” his car when he found out he was playing Andy Murray in an all-British first-round match at Wimbledon.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano has promised the champions will abide by the transfer policy that saw them abandon their interest in Declan Rice, who is worth £105 million.
Arsenal allow Granit Xhaka to leave once they finalize the £105 million deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice, but Bayer Leverkusen may need to improve their offer.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the Spanish giants received a mega cash bid for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong last summer – claiming new bids have been submitted.
Hakim Ziyech’s failed medical treatment with Al Nassr could cost Manchester City quite a bit. The Saudi club plans to turn their attention to Bernardo Silva to reunite him with Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.
THE ATHLETE
Patrick Vieira is expected to be confirmed as Strasbourg’s new head coach.
Cristiano Giuntoli joins Juventus after Napoli confirms he will step down from his role as sporting director.
Cardiff City have been ordered to pay the second and third installments of the transfer fee for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala from Nantes.
AC Milan are in talks to sign USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia.
DAILY TELEGRAM
Manchester City striker Liam Delap is about to take out a season-long loan with Hull City in the Championship.
Union Berlin have eyed a deal for Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson as they look to build their squad for the Champions League next season.
Manchester City have completed the arrival of England Under-16 goalkeeper Spike Brits, who has signed a deal like a scholar that will turn him into a professional.
Fulham are keen to discuss a new contract for Bobby Decordova-Reid, who enters the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage.
THE PROTECTOR
Chelsea’s sellout continues with the club’s captain Cesar Azpilicueta joining Atlético Madrid.
West Ham have no plans to loan Gianluca Scamacca, despite Roma identifying the Italian striker as a target this summer.
Daniel Farke is expected to become Leeds United’s new manager and hopes to be installed in time for the Championship team’s return on Monday.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on 30-year-old Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who could become their new striker.
EVENING STANDARD
Chelsea have offered Levi Colwill a new contract, but the defender wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino before making a decision on his future.
Marc Cucurella’s agent has dismissed rumors that Chelsea would offer the defender to Atletico Madrid.
Willian has turned down Fulham’s offer to extend his contract for a further year and is actively looking at other offers in the Premier League.
Chelsea will step up efforts to sign Moises Caicedo after accepting Manchester United’s £60 million bid for Mason Mount.
THE TIMES
A possible international friendly between Uruguay and England next year is being negotiated by the South American federation’s new Emirati commercial partners, another sign of the Gulf’s growing influence in the sport.
Britain’s high inflation will have one positive spin-off for the finances of clubs at the bottom of the Premier League as, thanks to a little-known rule, the “equal share” each club receives from international broadcasting rights is tied to the consumer price Index (CPI).
A dispute between broadcasters in the Middle East means viewers in the UAE may not be able to watch Premier League and Champions League football next season.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers have agreed a substantial seven-figure fee for Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese, the main forward, and they have managed to bring the Italian side down to their £6.5 million valuation.
Barry Robson has pre-seasoned Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart to save their Aberdeen careers.
St Mirren have made a final offer that could eventually reach £200,000 for Northern Ireland star Connor McMenamin, who currently plays for Glentoran.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants to add four or five signings this summer, but says he is not just looking for “selection players”.
SCOTTISH SUN
Nuno Espirito Santo has promised Jota that he will make him a £20 million Saudi superstar.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk/12709/12912730/jose-mourinho-wants-reunion-with-man-utd-midfielder-fred-at-roma-paper-talk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina town ahead of July 4
- SAG-AFTRA Extends Contract Deadline, Delaying Potential Actors’ Strike | Entertainment
- Jose Mourinho wants reunion with Man Utd midfielder Fred at Roma – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Elle Fanning and Billie Eilish
- Global earthquake report for Saturday 1 July 2023
- X-mas Gift Creator Pack Templates [PSD] free download
- America cannot allow Chinese military expansion in Cuba
- Welcome | local government association
- The minimum hourly wage in chic West Hollywood is the highest in the United States | Minimum wage
- Is Israel’s innovation industry in the hands of young engineers?
- Generations of Haitians at risk, Guterres warns, calling for international force to help end gang violence
- Everything we know about the Nvidia RTX 4060