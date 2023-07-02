Jose Mourinho wants reunion with Man Utd midfielder Fred at Roma – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

All the top stories and transfer rumors from Saturday’s papers…

THE SUN

West Ham are hoping to agree payment terms with Arsenal for the £105 million transfer of Declan Rice by Monday.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Fred from Manchester United.

Lionel Messi owns four £15 million apartments on Miami Beach but is house hunting for a waterfront home.

Chelsea are about to add yet another face to their growing squad as they close in on younger Angelo Gabriel.

Destiny Udogie could potentially leave Tottenham without playing a game, although his agent says Ange Postecoglou will give the attacking full-back a chance to prove himself in pre-season, despite most likely operating with a back-four.

Sevilla have put their entire squad on the transfer market after racking up huge debts.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea’s anticipated departure from Christian Pulisic has moved closer after the US star reportedly reached a long-term agreement in principle with AC Milan.

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted to buy half of Barcelona, ​​promising to pump billions into the club before turning his attention to taking control of Old Trafford, a new book about the businessman has revealed.

Horace Danjuma is another target for Everton – five months after he dramatically gave up on a move to Goodison Park and went to Tottenham instead.

West Ham striker Mikhail Antonio has attracted interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, while the Hammers are poised to make the switch to Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca.

Wayne Rooney has revealed he has his sights set on a return to Europe as manager of an “elite club” and says his experience in the MLS has prepared him well to tackle such a role.

Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in goalkeeper Andre Onana, but says it has not come as far as a bid from the Premier League club.

Manchester City have signed a new £55 million shirt sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange OKX.

Ryan Peniston admitted that he “almost crashed” his car when he found out he was playing Andy Murray in an all-British first-round match at Wimbledon.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano has promised the champions will abide by the transfer policy that saw them abandon their interest in Declan Rice, who is worth £105 million.

Arsenal allow Granit Xhaka to leave once they finalize the £105 million deal for West Ham captain Declan Rice, but Bayer Leverkusen may need to improve their offer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the Spanish giants received a mega cash bid for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong last summer – claiming new bids have been submitted.

Hakim Ziyech’s failed medical treatment with Al Nassr could cost Manchester City quite a bit. The Saudi club plans to turn their attention to Bernardo Silva to reunite him with Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

THE ATHLETE

Patrick Vieira is expected to be confirmed as Strasbourg’s new head coach.

Cristiano Giuntoli joins Juventus after Napoli confirms he will step down from his role as sporting director.

Cardiff City have been ordered to pay the second and third installments of the transfer fee for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala from Nantes.

AC Milan are in talks to sign USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia.

DAILY TELEGRAM

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is about to take out a season-long loan with Hull City in the Championship.

Union Berlin have eyed a deal for Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson as they look to build their squad for the Champions League next season.

Manchester City have completed the arrival of England Under-16 goalkeeper Spike Brits, who has signed a deal like a scholar that will turn him into a professional.

Fulham are keen to discuss a new contract for Bobby Decordova-Reid, who enters the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage.

THE PROTECTOR

Chelsea’s sellout continues with the club’s captain Cesar Azpilicueta joining Atlético Madrid.

West Ham have no plans to loan Gianluca Scamacca, despite Roma identifying the Italian striker as a target this summer.

Daniel Farke is expected to become Leeds United’s new manager and hopes to be installed in time for the Championship team’s return on Monday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on 30-year-old Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who could become their new striker.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have offered Levi Colwill a new contract, but the defender wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino before making a decision on his future.

Marc Cucurella’s agent has dismissed rumors that Chelsea would offer the defender to Atletico Madrid.

Willian has turned down Fulham’s offer to extend his contract for a further year and is actively looking at other offers in the Premier League.

Chelsea will step up efforts to sign Moises Caicedo after accepting Manchester United’s £60 million bid for Mason Mount.

THE TIMES

A possible international friendly between Uruguay and England next year is being negotiated by the South American federation’s new Emirati commercial partners, another sign of the Gulf’s growing influence in the sport.

Britain’s high inflation will have one positive spin-off for the finances of clubs at the bottom of the Premier League as, thanks to a little-known rule, the “equal share” each club receives from international broadcasting rights is tied to the consumer price Index (CPI).

A dispute between broadcasters in the Middle East means viewers in the UAE may not be able to watch Premier League and Champions League football next season.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have agreed a substantial seven-figure fee for Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese, the main forward, and they have managed to bring the Italian side down to their £6.5 million valuation.

Barry Robson has pre-seasoned Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart to save their Aberdeen careers.

St Mirren have made a final offer that could eventually reach £200,000 for Northern Ireland star Connor McMenamin, who currently plays for Glentoran.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants to add four or five signings this summer, but says he is not just looking for “selection players”.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nuno Espirito Santo has promised Jota that he will make him a £20 million Saudi superstar.