For Wimbledon, practice is on grass at an English garden party





Even for the best tennis players in the world, the days leading up to a Grand Slam can be filled with nerves and stress, especially the time leading up to Wimbledon, the biggest Grand Slam of them all. Days can become a blur of chasing partner hits and time on the limited practice fields a tournament has available, or a last-ditch effort to win tour-level matches at leagues in Eastbourne or Majorca. A handful of pros, including several clients of veteran agent Patricio Apey, wind up at a classic English garden party called the Boodles that is unlike almost anything else on the tennis calendar – a Gatsby-esque few days at an estate outside London that makes Supposedly the apotheosis of tennis elegance, Wimbledon’s All England Club feels like a gathering of the masses in the local park.

When I came in this morning I was a little shocked, Lorenzo Musetti, the rising star from Italy, said of the 300-hectare estate, owned since 2021 by Reliance Industries, a company run by the Ambani family of India, who bought it for about $70 million. You don’t see a building like this every day.

Or a high-end jewelry show masquerading as a tennis event in a sprawling former country club called Stoke Park. The best event we do all year round, said Michael Wainwright, the general manager of Boodles, the Liverpool- and London-based jewelery company that his family has owned since 1880.

When he started with the Boodles two decades ago, Apey had no thought of hosting a tennis event that would be more like a polo match. He just knew that players who won Wimbledon made more money than players who won the other big tournaments. (Wimbledon’s men’s and women’s singles champions will earn nearly $3 million each this year.)

He represented a number of players who excelled on clay, but not on grass. They struggled to acclimate during the few weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon, often losing early in the few available tournaments during the short grass-court season. I had to give them more matches, Apey said. The only way he could do that, he reasoned, was to organize a lawn exhibition near London ahead of Wimbledon. Stoke Park, with its two-dozen-bedroom mansion, a sloping golf course where tennis players love to relax with a round of golf, and immaculate grass tennis courts provided the perfect location. Through an acquaintance, he met Wainwright and his older brother, Nicholas, who warmed to the idea. It was a soft sell opportunity: Showcasing their jewelry to hundreds of their top clients and thousands more in the upper echelon of the tennis demographic (think pocket squares and long, flowery summer dresses) as they spent a summer afternoon sipping champagne and Pimms, eating catered lunches with several courses, enjoy high tea, browse a tented pavilion full of sparkling baubles and perhaps play tennis in a small stadium under tall trees surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens.

Boodles sponsors another top-class sporting event, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, an equestrian race for the well-to-do, but women like tennis more, Wainwright said, and horse racing doesn’t offer the same dwell time as tennis.

In other words, with all the tennis changes and the breaks between sets and matches, and the fact that the matches don’t really matter, the 10,000 customers who come to the Boodles tennis event for five days will have plenty of time to spend that $2.9 million to go through. diamond ring, or the more affordable $80,000 necklace. Several cabinets of Patek Philippe watches were also on display. Boodles also hosted an evening gala on the Stoke Park grounds for around 40 of its top clients on Wednesday night. Wine and champagne flowed freely and jewelry was sold into the small hours.

For players, the Boodles can provide an appearance fee and an equally valuable chance to chill. Sebastian Korda and his coach, Radek Stepanek, joined Wainwright for a round of golf earlier this week.

There is an extensive gym for the tour’s growing cohort of obsessive lifters. Perhaps most important are the moments of calm training on the Stoke Park grass before the chaos of Wimbledon. It’s a chance to work on a few things, said Korda, who played in Eastbourne the week before Wimbledon last year and lost his first match. Croatia’s Borna Coric, who went winless in two grass-court tournaments this year, said he had arrived at Stoke Park this week in a hurry and worried about his form. He had then climbed into bed in a luxurious room. I had the best night’s sleep I’ve had in weeks, Coric said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/01/sports/tennis/wimbledon-boodles.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos