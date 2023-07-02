The neighbor pitch to get people into the pickleball craze was simple.

Players only need an open space, a net, a ball and a few paddles and they can play for hours. There is less movement than is necessary in tennis, and really, as the New York Times wrote last September, “anyone can play.”

That simple pitch can come at a price. In a recent research note, UBS analysts estimate $250 million to $500 million in medical costs attributable to pickleball by 2023. The sport could even contribute to an increase in outpatient surgeries among seniors, they said, in addition to factors such as an accumulated procedural backlog. in the pandemic and the abolition of mask requirements.

So how did what seemed like a harmless sport suddenly become a potential culprit behind America’s higher healthcare costs?

“Pickleball was almost too easy to play,” Dr. Joshua Dines, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery, told Yahoo Finance. “So people who hadn’t done anything in years, this was kind of a return to the sport, and maybe they weren’t ready for it.”

Photo By: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2023 5/31/23 Mayor Eric Adams plays a game of pickleball at City Pickle on Wollman Rink in Central Park on May 31, 2023 in New York City.

It’s about who’s playing

Dines, like many Americans, has been caught up in the pickleball wave. His biography on the HSS website highlighted by roles as team doctor for the New York Mets, New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers now also includes “Medical Director for Major League Pickleball.”

And while he’s seeing an increasing number of patients with pickleball-related injuries, he doesn’t believe it’s a symptom of the sport being more dangerous than other sports he’s worked closely with, such as baseball, hockey, and tennis. It’s about who plays it.

As UBS points out, pickleball is expected to grow from 3.5 million players in 2019 to an estimated 22.3 million players by the end of 2023. And most of the injuries from that growing pool of players are from people over the age of 60, according to UBS. who quotes a 2021 study using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS).

Story continues

Dines said that while pickleball is considered a low-impact sport, there are still repetitive shoulder movements and side-to-side movements that can exacerbate an existing injury, especially in someone who hasn’t been overly active.

“If we got MRIs of everyone over 60, a lot of them would have some degree of meniscus tear that might not be symptomatic, and then all of a sudden you’re squeezing your knee,” Dines said. “And whether that’s walking or hiking or playing pickleball, now you have a meniscus tear that is symptomatic and needs treatment.”

Sure, it’s not just seniors who get injured either. Last week, Dines saw three customers in their late twenties or early thirties. They all had pickleball injuries.

“Like all physical activity, pickleball is a sport where there is potential for injury, but no inherently excessive risk,” USA Pickleball, the sport’s governing body, told Yahoo Finance in a statement. “There are numerous benefits to taking to the pickleball court as part of a healthy, fit, active lifestyle, but USA Pickleball encourages all players to consistently monitor their physical well-being.”

Dines acknowledges that doing any sporting activity for three to four hours can lead to injuries.

Golf still puts extra force on a player’s back and can lead to overuse injuries. Tennis moves faster and can lead to tripping injuries similar to pickleball.

So while $500 million in injuries may seem dazzling, it may be more a symptom of pickleball’s growing popularity than anything else.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court that is a quarter the size of a tennis court. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including stock-moving events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance