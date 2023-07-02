Wheeler signs a 1-year, $800,000 contract with Rangers





Blake Wheeler signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday. The deal may include $300,000 in bonuses.

The 36-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent after being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets the final season of his five-year, $41.25 million contract. Wheeler (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) was Jets captain from 2016-22 before his captaincy was stripped ahead of this season. He had 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 72 regular season games last season and six points (two goals, four assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. [RELATED: 2023-24 NHL Free Agent tracker] “I want to thank everyone in Winnipeg for all the love and support over the past 12 years,” said Wheeler. “It was my absolute honor and privilege to be a Winnipeg Jet and represent this city and organization. My family and I cannot thank everyone in the city and county enough for all you have done for us. Winnipeg always goes to be a home for myself, my wife Sam and our children: Louie, Leni and Mase Thank you so much for the support, love and friendship you have shown us over the last 12 years and we look forward to continuing go the Jets in the future.” Video: Blake Wheeler joins New York Rangers Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 5) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Wheeler has 922 points (312 goals, 610 assists) in 1,118 regular season games for the Jets, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins and 45 points (10 goals , 35 assists) in 65 playoff games. He is first in games (897), assists (550), and points (812) in Jets/Thrashers history and third in goals (262). “A lot to appreciate with Blake Wheeler,” said Rangers general manager Chris Drury. “Certainly his experience, his leadership, size. He does a lot of everything there is for a big, experienced winger. We think he can go up and down our line-up. We’re excited he wants to be here, believes in what we do.” and we’re glad he’s on board.” Jonathan Quick signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Rangers on Saturday. The deal includes a possible $100,000 in bonuses. The 37-year-old goaltender was 16-15-6 with a 3.41 goals against average, .882 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 regular season games (36 starts) for the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings last season, including 5- 2-2 with a 3.13 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 10 games (nine starts) after being acquired on March 2 in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Quick did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. He will back up number 1 goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin. “I think it will be seamless,” Drury said. “He’s excited to be a Ranger. He’s a kid from Connecticut who wanted to come here, wanted to play here and be a Ranger. He knows all about ‘Shesty’ and he’s accomplished and I think he’s ready is in favor of taking on the role of mentor, similar to what he did in Vegas. Excited to have him.” Video: Jonathan Quick joins New York Rangers The Rangers also signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a one-year contract, send Riley Nash and Alex Belzile, each to a two-year contract, and send Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick, each to a one-year contract. “We think Nick’s world. He’s obviously an experienced player and does just about anything you can ask your bottom six center, your fourth line center to do; faceoffs, PK,” Drury said. “He certainly has a winning pedigree and he is an extremely smart player. I think he will pass on a lot of good wisdom to all our young players and players who haven’t won a cup yet.” NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/blake-wheeler-jonathan-quick-sign-one-year-contract-with-new-york-rangers/c-345157416 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos