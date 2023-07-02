Richey Reneberg, former No. 1 tennis player, helps the game grow in Montana





ENNIS In states like Montana, where winter can last almost half a year, sports like tennis have a hard time growing in popularity. However, an organization called Elevated tennis camps is working to change that in several cities in the Rocky Mountains. “When I was younger, a lot of people helped me,” explains founder John Fielding. “They took an interest in me and helped me progress in my tennis game. I now feel I’ve come to a point in my life where I want to try to give back as they gave me. After a professional coaching career that peaked at the US Open, John Fielding was on a mission to grow the sport in states like Montana. Elevated tennis camps in 2017. I just try to get people to come out and enjoy the game and hopefully improve and become skilled enough where they can go and play for years to come,” he added. Elevated Tennis held a free clinic for both kids and adults Thursday afternoon at Madison Meadows Golf Course in Ennis. An exhibition game was also held in the evening featuring Richey Reneberg, a former professional tennis player who represented Team USA at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. “I’m talking about tennis being good for me, and it’s nice to give back a little bit,” Reneberg smiled. “I know that John has been here in Ennis a little bit learning about tennis, introducing tennis a little bit to the community, and it’s great to be a part of that. The tennis hall of famer was coached by Fielding at Southern Methodist University from 1985-87 where he was a three-time All-American, 1985 NCAA rookie of the year, two-time Southwest Conference player of the year, and the ITA All-American singles champion in 1986. Fielding coached Reneberg professionally for four years on the tour, winning the 1992 US Open Doubles Championship. Reneberg played professionally for 13 years, where he also won the 1995 Australian Open Doubles Championship, was a member of three U.S. Davis Cup teams, and reached a World No. 1 ranking with his partner Jim Grabb in doubles. Meg McCarty of Bozeman, the number 1 tennis player in the state of Montana, played against Reneberg in Thursday’s exhibition game. McCarty signed with Montana State in November 2022 as a four-star recruit. It was so much fun,” McCarty smiled. “His skill just doesn’t go away. He’ll have it for the rest of his life, so it was a great opportunity for me. Elevated Tennis is establishing permanent roots in Ennis with the launch of a junior program. Hopefully the more tennis is played here in Ennis, the more popular it will become,” added Reneberg. For more information on Elevated Tennis Camps, click here.

