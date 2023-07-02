Three-star defensive end commits to KU football





Football recruitment at the University of Kansas The Kansas football team completed its Desert Edge High trifecta Saturday night when three-star edge rusher Deshawn Warner announced his long-awaited commitment to join the Jayhawks. Kansas won a tight race with Oregon State, Texas and Washington for the services of the Goodyear, Arizona native, who now becomes the third player from his high school to commit to KU for the class of 2024, thanks in large part to defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson is recruiting in the area. Warner joins his teammates Jonathan Kamara, a linebacker, and Aundre Gibson, a cornerback and Warner’s cousin. Along with 2025 cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines, who came along in an unofficial capacity, the trio officially visited Lawrence as a group last weekend, according to previous reporting from JayhawkSlant.com’s Jon Kirby. That was the last opportunity for official visits before the start of the ongoing recruitment “dead period”. “It was the culture and I could really feel how much they wanted and needed me,” Warner told Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney. “The coaches really loved me and there were times when we didn’t play football and everyone was close, like a family, so that was one of the things that made me choose them.” Warner is the first defensive lineman to join KU’s Class of 2024. He had 53 tackles, including nine sacks, as a junior at Desert Edge in 2022. “They want me to be a defensive player who can win one-on-one replays,” Warner told Gorney. “My pass rush will definitely be most of my game as a defensive stand-up ending.” In addition to his top four schools, he also had scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Iowa State, Nebraska, Washington State, and more. Washington, for his part, had received a commitment from fellow Arizona edgerusher Noah Carter five days before Warner was due to make his decision, and another from Cleveland, Ohio, defensive end Dominic Kirks on Friday. KU’s 2024 class now includes 14 athletes with more to come. The Jayhawks have another big day on Friday when four-star wideout Nick Marsh of River Rouge, Michigan chooses between KU, Michigan State and Penn State. PREVIOUS POST KU Football Adds New Coaching Intern With Jayhawk Ties

Written by Henry Groenstein

