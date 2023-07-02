Germany win gold medal in men’s team table tennis tournament – European Games 2023





Germany beat Sweden 3-1 and successfully defended the European Games title which they won 4 years ago at earlier Games in Minsk. Third place was for France who defeated Portugal 3-2. Only the first game of the final was won by Sweden, it was a double. The next three basehits fell to Germany, which was the best team in the men’s table tennis tournament during the European Games Krakw Maopolska 2023. National coach Jrg ROSSKOPF commented: “The doubles are very close together. All matches were of a very high level, with nice rallies. Franz’s match against Kristian was especially important, and Dang also played with great focus after the doubles. Dima certainly played his best game here in Krakow against Anton. It was a great final and it shows that we are still the number one team in Europe.” Dang QIU commented: “It was the tough game we expected against Sweden. I believe Franz’s win was incredibly important and very competitive. Sweden also deserved to win. In the end, however, Dima did what he does best, which was to close the game! We are very happy that we won. We are the number one team in Europe and we wanted to keep our position!” Trick mOREGARDH, the leader of Sweden said it was not their day: as a team we want to forget this final as soon as possible. Germany is always a strong team, unfortunately stronger than us. We look forward to beating them in Malmö in the European Championship. Germany Sweden 3-1 Dmitrij OVTCHAROV / Patrick FRANZISKA Truls MOREGARDH / Kristian KARSLSSON 1-3 (11-3, 9-11, 13-15, 8-11) Dang QIU Anton KALLBERG 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-9) Patrick FRANZISKA Kristian KARLSSON 3-2 (6-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9) Dmitry OVTCHAROV – Anton KALLBERG 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-8) France defeated Portugal in a closely contested 3rd-place finish 3–2. France Portugal 3-2 Alexis LEBRUN / Simon GAUZY – Marco FREITAS / Tiago APOLONIA 0-3 (10-12, 10-12, 3-11) Felix LEBRUN João GERALDO 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 13-11) Alexis LEBRUN – Tiago APOLONIA 1-3 (8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-13) Felix LEBRUN – Marco FREITAS 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7) Simon GAUZY João GERALDO 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6)

