Killorn signs 4-year contract with Ducks

Alex Killorn signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 33-year-old forward had career NHL highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 82 regular season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and five points (three goals, two assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. -matches. “It’s definitely bittersweet,” Killorn said. “I always pictured myself retiring in a Lightning uniform, but it wasn’t. But I’m looking forward to being with Anaheim. It looks like what they have in the pipeline is the a real exciting team to watch in the years to come. I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to the future.” Video: Alex Killorn talks about his deal with Ducks The Ducks’ young core includes forwards Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry And Mason McTavishas well as defender Jamie Drysdaleand they chose the center Leo Carlson with the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. “To hear that Radko Gudhaving a guy I started my career with was great news to me, but when I talk to Pat (Verbeek, general manager) and Greg Cronin (coach) they are super excited about the future of this team,” said Killorn. ” The kid they picked as number 2, there will be a lot of kids and hopefully in a year or two this will be a competitive team in the NHL. Selected by Tampa Bay in the third round (No. 77) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Killorn ranks fifth in games (805), sixth in goals (198), eighth in assists (268), and seventh in points (466) in Lightning history. His 77 points (37 goals, 40 assists) in the playoffs ranks sixth in Tampa Bay history and his 140 games are third behind Victor Hedman (160) and Nikita Kucherov (142). Killorn won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. Verbeek got to know Killorn while working in the Lightning front office from 2010-19 and drew a comparison to Killorn’s first season in 2012-2013, when Tampa missed the playoffs but made the Stanley Cup Finals two years later. “When I spoke to Alex, I said: ‘Our club needs leadership’,” said Verbeek. “It’s important for our young guys to understand what competition is all about, what paying the price is all about, in the weight room, and being a complete pro, doing things the right way, every minute of the day when they being on the ice rink.” [RELATED: NHL Free Agent tracker] The Ducks also signed Gudas to a three-year contract. The 33-year-old defender had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular season games for the Florida Panthers last season and three assists in 21 playoff games. “They understand what winning is all about, they don’t accept losing,” said Verbeek. “There’s instant credibility with these guys walking into that locker room.” NHL.com senior fantasy editor Pete Jensen contributed to this report

